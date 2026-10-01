Police Searching For Tractor-Trailer After Crash On Interstate 84

New York State Police responded to a serious crash on I-84 in Orange County.

The crash involved a motorcycle and a tractor-trailer.

Motorcycle And Tractor-Trailer Collided On I-84

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Troopers responded to Interstate 84 eastbound in the town of Wawayanda on Tuesday around 9:10 a.m. for a serious personal injury crash.

According to police, 26-year-old Zachary Roque attempted to pass a tractor-trailer while riding his 2025 Triumph motorcycle.

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While trying to pass, he hit the rear of the tractor-trailer and lost control. The impact caused him to be ejected from his motorcycle and hit a guardrail.

Roque lost control of the motorcycle, was ejected, and struck the guardrail. He was rushed to Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown for treatment of injuries.

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His condition or injuries weren't released.

Interstate 84 eastbound was closed between exits 15 and 19 while members investigated the crash, and traffic diversions were put in place.

Tractor-Trailer Keeps Driving

The tractor-trailer continued eastbound following the collision.

"Investigators believe the operator may not have been aware that the motorcycle made contact with the vehicle," New York State Police told Hudson Valley Post.

The tractor-trailer is described as being all white. No additional identifying information is available at this time.

Police Need Help Locating Tractor-Trailer

Photo by Bhargav Panchal on Unsplash Two semi-trucks driving on a highway

New York State Police from Middletown are hoping to identify and locate the tractor-trailer plus interview any witnesses to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information regarding the involved tractor-trailer is asked to contact State Police Middletown at (845) 344-5300.

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