Hudson Valley, New York Man Accused of Stalking Multiple Victims for 7 Years

A Hudson Valley man is facing multiple stalking charges after a seven-year investigation.

The investigation involving several Orange County law enforcement agencies.

Orange County Man Accused Of Seven Years Of Stalking, Sending Explicit Photos And Threats To Multiple Victims

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Police allege 58-year-old Patrick V. Panaro from the Town of Wallkill targeted multiple victims over approximately seven years, using spoofed phone numbers and concealed identities to send sexually explicit content and threats of bodily harm.

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He was arrested on October 8th following the execution of a search warrant at his residence.

The investigation was conducted jointly by the Town of Warwick Police Department, New York State Police, the Town of Goshen Police Department, the Orange County Sheriff's Office, and the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

What Investigation Found

Photo by Alexey Demidov on Unsplash a cell phone sitting on top of a wooden table

According to police, he used a variety of platforms and techniques to concealed his identity. That includes blocking his incoming number and displaying fictitious numbers on victims' caller ID systems.

The alleged communications included sexually explicit photographs, sexually explicit references, and threats of bodily harm directed at multiple victims over the course of seven years.

Charges

Town of Warwick Police Department Town of Warwick Police Department

Panaro faces charges of second-degree harassment, second-degree aggravated harassment, fourth-degree stalking, and third-degree stalking.

He was arraigned in Middletown City Court and released with instructions to appear in Town of Warwick Court at a later date.

The investigation is still active. Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of stalking or harassment involving Panaro is encouraged to contact the Town of Warwick Police Department Detective Division or the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at Middletown.

State Police separately charged him with drug possession following the search warrant execution.

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