Dave Portnoy Rates Unique 100-Year-Old Style Pizza In The Hudson Valley
Pizza King Dave Portnoy made another stop in the Hudson Valley.
This time he reviewed a pie that's 100 years in the making.
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Portnoy found himself on a rainy day in Rockland County at a spot serving a style of pizza you don't come across very often around here. He visited Mercato Roman Pizza Works in Tappan, New York
The pizzeria is built around Roman-style pizza, which the shop describes as "the result of over 100 years of Roman artistry."
The style is different from the New York and Neapolitan pies Portnoy typically reviews, and he acknowledged Roman pizza isn't something you run into very often.
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Roman pizza, known as pizza al taglio, is baked in rectangular trays and known for a crust that manages to be simultaneously crispy on the outside and light and airy on the inside.
It's a style rooted in Rome's street food culture and takes significantly longer to develop than a traditional round pie.
Here's His Score On Mercato Roman Pizza Works in Tappan, New York
Portnoy seemed genuinely intrigued before he even took his first bite. "I love Roman style," he said, noting the rarity of finding a proper version of it in this part of the country.
The bite did not disappoint. He praised the crust, noting it had a satisfying crispiness while still carrying real flavor, and described the overall experience as having a good vibe.
He gave Mercato a 7.4 out of 10, a solid score for a style that doesn't always translate well to someone more accustomed to traditional round pies.
Mercato Roman Pizza Works is located in Tappan in Rockland County, just over the border from Orange County. It's worth the trip if Roman pizza is your thing, or if you've wanted to try this style of pizza.
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Gallery Credit: Paul Feinstein