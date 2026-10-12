Oxford: Best Place In The World Found In New York

One place in New York was just named the best in the world for the third straight year. Four other places in New York also made the list.

Do agree?

New York City Named Best City In The World, According To Oxford

Alex Kent, Getty Images Alex Kent, Getty Images

New York City was named the world's best city in Oxford Economics' 2026 Global Cities Index for the third straight year.

Below are the top 10 cities, according to the 2026 index.

1. New York City (United States)

2. London (United Kingdom)

3. Paris (France)

4. Seattle (United States)

5. San Francisco (United States)

6. Dublin (Ireland)

7. Boston (United States)

8. San Jose (United States)

9. Tokyo (Japan)

10. Zurich (Switzerland)

Why New York City Earned The Top Spot Again

Spencer Platt, Getty Images Spencer Platt, Getty Images

New York City secured the top spot in the 2026 Oxford Economics Global Cities Index due to its unrivaled $2.6 trillion economic scale and perfect score in the Economics category.

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While this economic dominance drives high employment and longer average life expectancies for residents, it also exacerbates the local housing affordability crisis and highlights environmental vulnerabilities.

How New York Scored

The index evaluates 1,000 major urban economies across five core categories:

Economics: 100 (1st place)

Human Capital: 89.5 (5th place)

Quality of Life: 80.8 (86th place globally; 5th in North America)

Environment: 72.8 (262nd place)

Governance: 75.7 (198th place)

Albany, Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse Also Named

Daniel Barry, Getty Images Daniel Barry, Getty Images

The report listed the top 1,000 cities. Four other cities from New York cracked the top 300.

Albany: #215

Buffalo: #244

Rochester: #259

Syracuse: #298

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