Hudson Valley Police Issue Urgent Plea to Find Elderly Missing Man

A 73-year-old man with dementia has been missing from his Hudson Valley home since Friday. Police are urgently asking anyone who sees him or his car to call 911.

Authorities classified him as a "missing vulnerable adult."

73-Year-Old Man Goes Missing From Home In Orange County, New York

Blooming Grove Police Department Blooming Grove Police Department

Police in the Hudson Valley issued an urgent public plea to help find a missing 73-year-old man suffering from dementia who vanished from his home.

Can you help police find him?

The Blooming Grove Police Department says Richard Wonneberger has been missing from his South Blooming Grove home since Friday afternoon.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

According to the Blooming Grove Police Department, Wonneberger is "suffering from dementia."

Missing Vulnerable Adult In Orange County

Blooming Grove Police Department Blooming Grove Police Department

The missing 73-year-old man was last seen driving a black 2024 Volkswagen Atlas with a New York registration of GBC-1185.

Police believe he's still driving that black Volkswagen. More information isn't known at this time.

What To Do If You See Him Or His Volkswagen

Blooming Grove Police Department Blooming Grove Police Department

If you have any recent sightings or location information regarding Richard Wonneberger or his vehicle, please contact the Blooming Grove Police Department immediately at 845-496-9161 or dial 911.

These 12 Vulnerable Adults Are Missing From Upstate New York

These 12 Vulnerable Adults Are Missing From Upstate New York Each of these twelve individuals is missing from Upstate New York and is considered to be a vulnerable adult. If you know anything about any of them, please reach out to the New York Missing Persons Clearninghouse by calling 1-800-346-3543. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

6 Missing College Student Cold Cases In New York State

6 Missing College Student Cold Cases In New York State Gallery Credit: Yasmin Young