Hudson Valley Man Accused Of Selling Drugs Next To Prestigious School

A major drug raid right across from a Hudson Valley school has taken down a suspected dealer.

The alleged narcotic sales happened in the Arlington Business District of the Town of Poughkeepsie.

Police: Drug Dealer Caught Next To Vassar College

Photo by Karl Rabe Vassar College Main Building

The Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force reports the arrest of 50-year-old Taryll Cutchin. He's accused of selling crack cocaine out of a local laundromat next to Vassar College.

The Dutchess County Drug Task Force arrested Cutchin inside the College Wash and Dry Laundromat on Raymond Avenue in Poughkeepsie. Undercover agents conducted multiple drug buys across the street from Vassar College before taking Cutchin into custody with pre-packaged narcotics ready for sale in the heart of the Arlington Business District, officials say.

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“The alleged sale of narcotics from a business in the heart of the Arlington community, near Vassar College and surrounded by residents, students, and other businesses, is exactly the type of activity our Drug Task Force is working every day to disrupt,” District Attorney Anthony Parisi told Hudson Valley Post.

Cuthcin was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance, 3rd degree, a class B Felony.

DCDA DCDA

Additional charges are pending as authorities target open-air drug operations near local students.

“Those who choose to traffic dangerous drugs in our communities should understand that we will identify them, investigate them, and hold them accountable. I commend the members of the Drug Task Force for their continued proactive work to keep narcotics off our streets and protect the people of Dutchess County," Parisi added.

He was arraigned in the City of Poughkeepsie Court and released at a later date as required by NYS law. Police note that numerous other charges are pending related to the sale of narcotics.

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