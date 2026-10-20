Hometown In The Hudson Valley Among Safest In America

A Hudson Valley city just cracked the top 10 safest cities in all of America.

WalletHub just released its 2026 Safest Cities in America rankings, comparing 182 cities across 41 different indicators of safety

A Lower Hudson Valley City Just Made The Top 10 Safest Cities In America

Dave Kotinsky, Getty Images Dave Kotinsky, Getty Images

Yonkers landed at number 10 in the entire country. It's the only Hudson Valley city to crack the top 10, and the numbers behind its placement tell an interesting story.

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Yonkers finished third in the entire country for Home and Community Safety, which is the biggest category in the ranking and carries the most weight.

That category covers everything from murder rates and assault rates to traffic fatalities, drug poisoning deaths, and pedestrian safety.

Yonkers also ranked third nationally for fewest traffic fatalities per capita, behind only Burlington, Vermont, and Pearl City, Hawaii.

Where Yonkers dropped in the rankings was in Financial Safety, where it came in 108th out of 182 cities. That score reflects metrics like unemployment, debt-to-income ratios, poverty rates, and access to emergency savings.

It's a reminder that safety isn't just about crime, and that the same city can be exceptionally safe from a community standpoint while still facing economic pressures.

Full Top 10

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The full top 10 nationally: Juneau, Alaska; Warwick, Rhode Island; Overland Park, Kansas; Burlington, Vermont; South Burlington, Vermont; Virginia Beach, Virginia; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Casper, Wyoming; Boise, Idaho; and Yonkers, New York.

WalletHub evaluated cities across three main categories: Home and Community Safety, which carried 60 percent of the total score; Natural Disaster Risk, which counted for 20 percent; and Financial Safety, also at 20 percent. The study used data from sources including the FBI, the U.S. Census Bureau, FEMA, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

New York City, Rochester, Buffalo Ranked

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As for the rest of New York State on the list, here's where every city in New York ranked out of 182 cities.

Yonkers came in at 10th. Rochester finished 66th. New York City ranked 133rd. Buffalo landed at 138th.

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