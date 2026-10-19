Taste Of Italy Owner Closes Upstate New York “Chapter, Start New Life”

One of the more dramatic storylines in Upstate New York this summer and fall appears to be coming to a close.

After months of controversy, a summer that made national headlines, and a recent social media post that raised more than a few eyebrows

Frank Cappello Posts Farewell Message, Says He's Closing The Chapter On Taste Of Italy

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Frank Cappello says he's done.

The former owner of Taste of Italy in Latham posted what appears to be a genuine farewell message over the weekend, saying he's ready to close this chapter of his life and start fresh.

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The tone was a sharp departure from his previous post, in which Cappello, who goes by "Frankie Fresh - Uncensored" online, denied owing taxes, defended his wife's Islamophobic comment about the death of a seven-year-old autistic boy, addressed using a racial slur, and declared himself the most talked-about person in the 518.

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In this latest message, he acknowledged he had been "rage baiting" in recent days but said it's time to move on.

The last couple of days, I’ve been having some fun and doing a little rage baiting—but the truth is, it’s time for me to close this chapter and start a new life. Cappello wrote,

He also thanked those who became friends and remembered those who were lost to illness over the years. He said his family is happy, grateful, and ready to start a new chapter

"The 518 gave me memories I will never forget," he added.

He also announced he plans to post one final video, a recipe for his marinara and meatballs, before signing off from social media entirely.

As Hudson Valley Post has reported, Taste of Italy closed its doors at the Shoppes at Latham Circle earlier this month.

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A new restaurant, La Famiglia Pizza and Pasta, has taken over the space.

Whether this is truly the final word from Frankie Fresh remains to be seen, but for now, he says he's done.

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