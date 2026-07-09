Upstate New York Eatery Loses Over $30,000 After Racist Rant

The owner at the center of controversy in Upstate New York says her restaurant has lost a massive amount of money.

The fallout continues for Taste Of Italy.

Taste Of Italy Closes For 24 Hours

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Taste Of Italy in Latham, New York closed for about 24 hours last week due to protests and intense online backlash after an anti-Muslim comment was posted to its official Facebook page.

"Let's not forget if that boy lived in a Muslim country his Muslim family would have killed him a long time ago. Muslims should go back to their 50 plus Muslims countries. They want to bring their horrific fake religion here. It's not a religion it's a terrorist organization. No Muslim should be in any place of Authority in America," Taste of Italy wrote after news of a 7-year-old's death was confirmed.

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The post was written after a non-verbal and autistic 7-year-old boy was found dead in a pool in the Capital Region, days after he was reported missing.

One of the owners, Frank Cappello, first said that multiple people had access to the official Taste Of Italy Facebook account at the time of the post.

His wife, owner Alyssa Cappello, later confirmed that she had accidentally posted from the business account instead of a "burner account."

Police Confirm Responding To Taste Of Italy Many Times

Colonie Police confirmed to News Channel 13 that they've been called at least 15 times in about five days to Taste of Italy.

Alyssa recently had a run-in with one protester who said he was pepper sprayed by Alyssa.

She admits to using pepper spray, but said it didn't make contact with the protester.

That protester was identified as the "2004 Columbia High School shooter."

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Restaurant Has Lost Over $30,000

Alyssa told CBS 6 this week that her Facebook comment has cost Taste Of Italy at least $30,000.

That's partly due to the one-day closure, but she says a large part of the $30,000 loss is due to "fake orders being placed."

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The Ultimate Guide to the Top 25 Italian Bakeries in Upstate New York! WARNING: These photos will induce dreamy eyes and drooling. The photos of the bakery items found at the Upstate New York Italian bakeries in this gallery are awesome. There are dozens of fine Italian bakeries, and we offer up this list of 20 as among the absolute best. This list covers pastry shops, bistros, confection makers, Italian bread bakeries, and much more. Each of the venues is linked to the business so you can explore each one even more. So what is your pleasure? Pusties? Sfogliatelle? Biscotti? Cannoli? A loaf of hard crust Italian Bread? They are all here! Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio

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