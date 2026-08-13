New York Man Accused Of Swapping Seats Before Drugged Driving Arrest

An Upstate New York man was arrested after police allegedly caught him trading seats in a pulled-over car.

Police say the man was impaired by drugs

Bizarre Traffic Stop In Upstate New York

Photo by Albert Stoynov on Unsplash Police car with flashing lights on city street.

New York State Police reports that troopers pulled over a BMW sedan on Interstate 81 in the town of Preble around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The Beamer was allegedly speeding at a "high rate of speed" while heading north on the Interstate.

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While approaching the BMW, troopers caught a 31-year-old man from Oswego trying to move into the passenger seat, while a 36-year-old woman was attempting to move from the backseat to the driver’s seat, police say.

It's unclear why the man allegedly tried to trade seats in view of officers, but police allege he was driving under the influence.

Man tries to trade seats with passenger, arrested for driving while impaired by drugs.

Photo by Samuele Errico Piccarini on Unsplash person riding on vehicle

When the 31-year-old man from Oswego was asked to exit the vehicle, a Trooper observed characteristics associated with impairment, officials tell Hudson Valley Post.

He was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, "which confirmed impairment," police say. He's also accused of driving with his driver’s license revoked.

He was arrested and charged with:

Operating a Motor Vehicle While Impaired by Drugs, a misdemeanor

Obstructing Governmental Administration in the 2nd degree, a misdemeanor

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 3rd degree, a misdemeanor

The woman was not charged.

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