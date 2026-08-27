Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Finally Open In Newburgh, New York

Newburgh residents can rejoice! We finally have a Chipotle Mexican Grill!

Newburgh has been waiting for this one for YEARS, and the first Chipotle is finally open. Here's where to find it and how to score a free entrée.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Opens Up In Newburgh, New York

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In June, I learned that Chipotle was finally opening up in my hometown of Newburgh. Years ago, I'd get a bowl from Chipotle about once a week. But that's when I worked different jobs, with locations nearby.

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I did some "investigative reporting" and learned that Chipotle is moving into the former GameStop site at 1433 NY-300, Suite 110, Newburgh, NY 12550.

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For years, I've been waiting for this day to come. It's finally here!

Chipotle Mexican Grill Officially Opens In Newburgh

A company official reached out to me to let me know that as of yesterday (Wednesday, August 26), Newburgh's first Chipotle is officially open for business.

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The location will open every day from 10:45 a.m. until 10 p.m.

"Newburgh guests can enroll in the brand’s revamped Chipotle Rewards program to earn free monthly food drops, customizable birthday rewards and more," a spokesperson told me.

CLICK HERE to enroll. New members will receive Chips and Guac with a purchase.

Chipotle Sundays, New Menu

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The company also let me know about a new special deal that's available to customers in Newburgh over the next two Sundays.

On August 30 and September 6, Newburgh guests who order two or more entrées after 3 p.m. local time on the Chipotle app or website can receive a free entrée with code SUNDAYS.

The company also highlighted to me that customers in Newburgh can try the brand's new menu that features items that range from 15 to 81 grams of protein per item.

"The menu offers entrees like the Double High Protein Bowl and High Protein-High Fiber Bowl, snacks like the new High Protein Cup, and a Single Chicken Taco," Chipotle told Hudson Valley Post.

Chipotle announced plans to open 350 to 370 new restaurants in 2026. So who knows when the next local location will arrive. We will, of course, keep you posted.

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