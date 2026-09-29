Grocery Store Slashing Prices On Everyday Items Across New York

At a time when everything costs more, one popular supermarket is dramatically lowering prices on everyday items.

One of New York's cheapest grocery stores just got even cheaper.

ALDI Lowers Prices, Saving Shoppers $86 Million

Brandon Bell, Getty Images Brandon Bell, Getty Images

ALDI just announced that nearly one-third of products on ALDI shelves every day are now priced lower than they were last year.

The price cuts went into effect on Sept. 23. The company says they are "investing on top of its everyday low prices, saving shoppers an estimated $86 million."

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This aggressive move comes as national grocery inflation continues to strain household budgets.

Recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that food-at-home prices rose 2.2 percent year-over-year, heavily driven by increases in fresh fruit, up 3.8 percent, and beef, up 5.9 percent.

Key Discounts

Christopher Furlong, Getty Images Christopher Furlong, Getty Images

Kirkwood Chicken Breast Family Packs: The new price is $1.99, which is the lowest everyday price since 2022.

Honeycrisp Apples: Now $1.99 for a two-pound bag. That's a 35 percent decrease from last year and the lowest everyday price in over five years

According to the company, key discounts include:

Autumncrisp grapes,

Bartlett pears,

Brussels sprouts,

Butternut and spaghetti squash,

Fresh herbs

Garlic,

French beans

Wide range of apples

Potatoes.

The fall price reductions will be in effect from Sept. 23 until at least Nov. 3 at ALDI stores nationwide.

ALDI operates multiple supermarket locations across the Hudson Valley, including stores in Newburgh, Wappingers Falls, Middletown, Kingston, Monticello, Central Valley, and Stony Point.

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