Here's a question many in the Hudson Valley want to know. Who makes the best espresso martini?

Daily, I really only drink two things. Water and coffee. On the weekends, I'll mix in a third: adult beverages.

Since getting hired to work on the WPDH morning show, I've become a BIG coffee drinker. When you wake up at 4 a.m. and are more of a night owl, you need tons of caffeine to keep going.

That's probably why my go-to cocktail these days is an espresso martini. If you're unfamiliar, an espresso martini is a cold, caffeinated alcoholic drink made with vodka, coffee liqueur, and freshly brewed espresso.

If I'm going out for drinks, one of my first orders is probably going to be an espresso martini.

Bobby Welber Bobby Welber

Because I live in Newburgh, I often frequent bars in Newburgh or Beacon. My personal favorites for espresso martinis are Blue Pointe, the Midnight Parlour, and Captain Jake's in Newburgh, Shadows on the Hudson in Poughkeepsie, plus Carters and Melzingah.

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Recently, I tried the espresso martini at The Piggy Bank, a new(sh) bar in Beacon.

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The drink was so good, I did something I've never done before: I literally applauded the bartender. I'm not embarrassed about it; the drink earned that applause.

Because the Hudson Valley is full of so many great bars and restaurants, I know there are many amazing espresso martinis I've yet to try.

So, this weekend, I posted to Hudson Valley Post's Instagram and Facebook with the question, "Where can you find the best espresso martini in the Hudson Valley?"

Where To Find The Best Espresso Martini In The Hudson Valley, According To You

Bobby Welber Bobby Welber

Captain Jake's earned the most shoutouts overall, with multiple readers on both Instagram and Facebook calling it out independently.

Crew Restaurant and Bar drew multiple mentions across both platforms as well.

Beast in Fishkill picked up multiple nods, with one reader specifically saying they make theirs at Beast.

Carter's, Beacon. Multiple readers independently backed this one up, so the people have spoken.

Photo by Kike Salazar N on Unsplash clear wine glass with black liquid

Lone Wolf Cocktail Bar in Kingston had readers backing it on both platforms, though one commenter hilariously noted that Lone Wolf hates espresso martinis, which the bar itself seemed to lean into on Instagram.

Blu Pointe, Newburgh. One reader specifically called out bartenders Skip and Christian by name, which tells you everything you need to know.

88 Charles Street, with bartender Liz specifically called out by name.

Shadows on the Hudson, Poughkeepsie. A great view and a great drink.

The Son was recommended by a reader as an obvious choice.

Il Sorrento in Scarsdale made the list alongside The Greenhouse at Harvest on Hudson in Hastings-on-Hudson and La Lanterna in Yonkers, all recommended together by one commenter who clearly knows their way around an espresso martini.

Spettro in Poughkeepsie was called out by a reader.

Pitanga North received a mention on Instagram.

Padrona in Hudson was recommended.

Brothers of the Leaf made the list.

Mentor's Mediterranean Steakhouse in Chappaqua was shouted out.

Guido's Little Italy, with bartender Chrystal Verdichizzi specifically called out by name.

Hudson Billiards was recommended.

Vesuvio's made the list.

Junior's 2 was called out.

CJ's in Rhinebeck received a mention.

Maestri was recommended.

NY Firehouse Grille in Peekskill made the list.

The Blue Door Restaurant was mentioned.

The Junction in Roscoe made an appearance.

PBF Polish Brazilian Fusion was recommended.

The Paradise received a shoutout.

Beebz Crafty Cocktailz was tagged on Instagram.

Eddie's Roadhouse made the list.

Lil Italy was mentioned.

If your favorite spot still isn't on here, drop it in the comments.

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