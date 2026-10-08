New York Teen Pleads Guilty To Daylight Murder In The Hudson Valley

A teenager confessed to a broad daylight murder in the Hudson Valley.

Dutchess County District Attorney Anthony Parisi announced today that Anthony Taylor, 19, pleaded guilty in Dutchess County Court to one count of Murder in the Second Degree, a Class A-1 Felony, and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, both Class C Armed Violent Felonies,

Poughkeepsie Teen Pleads Guilty To Daylight Murder In Poughkeepsie

Google Google

The charges stem from an October 2025 rush-hour shooting near Main and Garden Streets where Taylor gunned down 22-year-old Gabriel Mosca in broad daylight.

“This was a brazen, cold-blooded killing carried out in broad daylight, at rush hour, on the streets of the City of Poughkeepsie. The Defendant chose to arm himself with a loaded firearm and intentionally take the life of 22-year-old Gabriel Mosca in a public place where countless innocent people could have been put at risk," Parisi told Hudson Valley Post.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Taylor admitted to gunning down Mosca on Oct. 3, 2025, around 5:30 pm. He also confessed he had the loaded pistol with the intent to use it unlawfully against them, and the possession of the firearm did not occur in his home or place of business.

Google Google

"That kind of lawlessness is intolerable. My office will continue to aggressively prosecute those who bring illegal guns onto our streets and use them to commit acts of violence," Parisi added.

Sentenced To 20 Years To Life In Prison

DCDA DCDA

Taylor was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison.

Unsolved New York Killings: Police Need Help Solving 34 Homicides

Update: 20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.