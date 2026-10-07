1 Of “America’s Most Important Restaurants” Is Closing In Upstate New York

An award-winning restaurant in the Upper Hudson Valley is closing for good.

Lil' Deb's Oasis was founded in 2016 in Hudson, New York. Customers have a few more days to get one more delicious meal.

Lil' Deb's Oasis In Hudson, New York, Is Closing

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The eatery was celebrated for its pan-Latin and tropical comfort food. Owners Halo Kaya Perez-Gallardo and Hannah Black named the eatery after Debbie Fierro, who ran the previous diner on the site for 26 years.

After opening in 2016 at 747 Columbia Street, Hudson, New York, Lil' Deb's Oasis earned James Beard Foundation recognition and widespread national press.

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Washington Post food critic Elazar Sontag wrote about the closure, writing "One of America's most important restaurants is closing. It feels personal."

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Sontag wanted to write a personal tribute to Lil' Deb's Oasis before its permanent closure. He emphasized its structural importance to the culinary landscape because the restaurant served as a vital, queer-run community sanctuary that profoundly shaped his own life and inspired a broader inclusive food movement.

"The restaurant that changed my life, that changed so many lives, that made food culture in America bolder and brighter and more honest, is closing. I’m sad, but I’m also grateful that a place like this ever existed, grateful for all it gave us. As we say goodbye to this shining beacon of queer creativity, I wrote about how Lil’ Deb’s Oasis shaped my own story of coming out, finding myself and becoming a person I’m proud of," Sontag wrote on Instagram.

Story Behind the Closure

In late 2025, Perez-Gallardo announced plans to step away from daily operations and put the business up for sale, hoping a new steward would preserve its legacy.

Just a couple of months later, the building's landlord decided to sell the property, severely diminishing the chances of a buyout. A harsh winter depleted the restaurant's cash reserves, leaving them with roughly $100,000 in debt.

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"Eventually, I had to admit to myself that I have reached the limit of my capacity & strength to run this business. This was not a decision I made lightly, as I have fought well and hard over the last ten years to make this business run as intentionally and with as much care as possible. I am sad, there is pain, and I also know this is the clearest path forward," owners wrote on Instagram while announcing the closing.

The final day is set for Monday, Oct. 12.

"And now begins the journey to celebrate Deb's end of life with as much joy, dignity and grace as possible. I feel extremely lucky and grateful to have been a proud member of the Hudson community for the last decade. I feel clearly in my heart that closing the business is not a failure. Despite all the challenges, there is SO much to be proud of, and I hold immense gratitude for having stewarded a point of connection for so many young cooks, artists, and queers co gather and build relationships," owners added on Facebook.

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