Taste Of Italy Owner Breaks Silence On Rumors, Hate After Selling Business

One of Taste of Italy's owners is speaking out after closing his controversial business.

Frank Cappello is speaking out after he and his wife, Alyssa, closed the Latham, New York, eatery.

Frank Cappello Breaks His Silence After Taste Of Italy Closes

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In a lengthy Facebook post made Wednesday, Cappello, who now goes by "Frankie Fresh Uncensored" online, addressed what he called "rumors, lies and propaganda" surrounding him and his family, denied owing taxes, claimed he and his wife have been millionaires for ten years, and doubled down on the comment his wife made this summer that ignited everything.

Hudson Valley Post covered the story extensively. In late June, a comment was posted from Taste of Italy's official Facebook page in response to the drowning death of Harbe Nagi, a seven-year-old nonverbal autistic boy from Menands, suggesting the boy's parents were responsible for his death.

Alyssa Cappello later confirmed she wrote the comment, saying she intended to post from her personal account. The post triggered protests outside the restaurant, staff walkouts, a boycott, and, by the Cappellos' own account, a 60 percent drop in revenue.

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In Wednesday's post, Cappello did not apologize. He said the comment "didn't make fun of no kid" and that he personally believes there was foul play in the child's death, a claim with no factual basis.

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He also addressed using a racial slur, writing "who hasn't said it," and said he is not racist because of his personal relationships and upbringing.

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On the business side, Cappello said he owes no taxes, that he assumed a prior owner's tax debt when he purchased Taste of Italy, and that the restaurant never had a tax seizure or unpaid employees.

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He said he is moving on to new opportunities and told his critics they "haven't seen nothing yet."

As Hudson Valley Post reported earlier this week, Taste of Italy has closed and a new restaurant, La Famiglia Pizza and Pasta, has taken over the Latham Circle space.

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