Hudson Valley Restaurant Responds to Racist Incident, Bans Man

A Hudson Valley eatery is addressing a racist incident that took place near their restaurant this weekend.

Hyde Park Pizza and Gyros is making it clear that the person involved isn't an employee and is no longer allowed back.

Hyde Park Pizza and Gyros Addresses Racist Incident That Occurred Near Their Restaurant

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The restaurant posted a statement to their community addressing the situation directly, saying they were "deeply saddened and disturbed" by what happened and that racism and hateful behavior have no place in their community or at their establishment.

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According to a Hyde Park resident who commented on the post, the incident occurred within 100 yards of the restaurant. The resident said a man directed racially motivated hate speech at a couple, and that the woman on the receiving end believed the man may have been connected to the restaurant because she saw him there later in the day.

She was so upset by what had happened that she left without collecting her food order.

Not An Employee

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The restaurant was clear in their statement that the individual is not an employee and is not a delivery driver for any of the third-party services they use.

They also confirmed that they know who the person is, and that if they return, they will be asked to leave.

"To those who were affected, we are truly sorry," the restaurant wrote. "While the incident did not take place inside our restaurant, it happened near our business and affected members of our community. We stand with you, and you are welcome here."

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The restaurant's owner, the son of Greek immigrants, tied the response to his own personal understanding of what it means to need to feel welcomed and respected in the community you call home.

"Those values are at the heart of who we are," the statement read.

Hyde Park Pizza and Gyros said they are proud to be part of the Hyde Park community and want their restaurant to be a place where everyone feels respected and comfortable.

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