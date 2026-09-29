CT Bans Scrolling Social Media While Driving, What About New York?

There's a new cellphone driving law in Connecticut that's raising eyebrows here in New York.

Connecticut Just Banned Scrolling Social Media While Driving

Photo by Raychan on Unsplash person holding silver iphone 6

Starting Oct. 1, Connecticut is banning scrolling social media while driving. As I type this, I can't believe lawmakers even had to craft such a law. Turns out, it closes a loophole.

Drivers in Connecticut caught holding their phone, scrolling social media, watching videos, or even just cradling a device against their body while behind the wheel will face fines under a newly expanded distracted driving law.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

The update closes loopholes in the state's older rules, which mainly targeted calling and texting but didn't explicitly address modern smartphone habits like TikTok scrolling or watching YouTube at a red light.

New York Already Has You Covered

Photo by Omar Al-Ghosson on Unsplash person holding silver iphone 6

I had to look it up, but of course, it's already illegal in New York. New Yorkers should know that most of what Connecticut is just now banning has been illegal here for years.

New YOrk actually has had some strictest distracted driving laws in the nation, for years.

The state essentially operates a no-touch rule. You cannot hold, tap, or scroll on a phone under any circumstances while behind the wheel, and that includes when you're stopped at a red light or sitting in traffic.

Browsing social media, watching videos, streaming content, taking photos, and manually typing into a GPS app are all explicitly illegal.

The penalties are serious. A first offense carries fines ranging from $50 to $200 plus surcharges, escalating up to $450 for repeat offenses within 18 months.

Photo by Alexandre Boucher on Unsplash man holding black smartphone

One ticket adds five points to your New York driving record, and accumulating 11 points within 18 months triggers an automatic license suspension.

For drivers with a learner's permit or junior license, a single conviction results in an automatic 120-day suspension.

State Police regularly run targeted enforcement operations like Operation Hang Up, where troopers use unmarked vehicles and elevated observation points to catch drivers scrolling, texting, or streaming.

Earbuds Also Illegal

New York even goes a step further than most states on earbuds. It is illegal to drive in New York with more than one earbud or headphone in your ear.

This Is How Many Driver's License Points Speeding Costs In New York

How many points do you lose on your license if you're caught speeding? Find out everything below:

This Is How Many Driver's License Points Speeding Costs In New York Here's how many points speeding and other tickets will add to your driver's license. Gallery Credit: Yasmin Young

10 New York State License Plate Laws You Need To Know About

Ten New York State License Plate Laws Doing any of these ten things are a violation of the license plate rules in the state of New York and could earn you a license plate ticket and a fine. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor