Pizzeria That “Felt Like Home” To Hudson Valley Residents Closes

A local fixture in the Hudson Valley has served its last slice.

Vic's Pizza in Village of Montgomery has closed for good.

Vic's Pizza In Village of Montgomery Officially Closes

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On Friday, Village of Montgomery Mayor Mike Hembury confirmed that Vic's Pizza has closed.

"It is a sad day for our village as we say goodbye to Vic's Pizza. For many years, this shop has been a warm and welcoming spot in the Village of Montgomery," Mayor Mike Hembury wrote on Facebook about the closing. "Angelo and his family did more than just bake great pizza. They created a place where friends could meet, families could gather, and everyone felt at home."

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Hembury believes that the local business was so great to the community because its owner and staff knew it's regular customers names and "cared about our lives in a way big chains never will."

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"Thank you, Angelo and family, for all your hard work and kindness over the years. We wish you and your family the absolute best in your next chapter," Hembury added.

Hembury's post also highlighted the general importance of supporting local business heart, keeping dollars local, and personal connections.

Antonio's Family Restaurant Closes

This marked the second pizzeria to close in the Village of Montgomery in a matter of days. Five days before announcing Vic's closing, the mayor reported that the village was saying goodbye to Antonio's Family Restaurant.

Another pizzeria, Cascarino's Pizzeria, wished the families of both businesses "nothing but the best moving forward."

The pizzeria also reminded residents to give remaining pizzerias some extra time as they will likely be dealing with increased business in the near future.

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