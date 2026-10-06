Head-On Crash Involving Ferrari Kills Hudson Valley Woman In Upstate New York

A Hudson Valley woman was killed in a devastating Upstate New York crash involving a Ferrari. Police are now asking the public for help.

New York State Police responded to State Route 28N in the town of Indian Lake for a two-vehicle collision on Saturday around 6:40 p.m.

Hudson Valley Woman Killed In Crash In Upstate New York

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According to New York State Police, a 2011 yellow Ferrari 458 Italia, operated by 63-year-old Eric Zuccarelli of Lambertville, New Jersey, was traveling northbound on State Route 28N when his Ferrari crossed the center line into the southbound lane and struck a 2011 blue Hyundai head-on.

David W. Henzler, 64, was driving the Hyundai. 64-year-old Kathleen M. Henzler was a passenger. Both are from Fishkill, New York.

Fishkill, New York Woman Pronounced Dead

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Despite life-saving efforts by emergency medical personnel, Kathleen Henzler was pronounced deceased at the scene, police tell Hudson Valley Post.

David Henzler, Eric Zuccarelli and a passenger in the Ferrari were transported to Glens Falls Hospital for medical treatment.

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Zuccarelli and Henzler were later taken to Albany Medical Center for further treatment. All three are said to be in stable condition. Their injuries weren't listed.

Police Seek Witnesses In Fatal Crash

Photo by Goh Rhy Yan on Unsplash panning photography of Ferrari 458 on road

The investigation into the fatal crash remains ongoing. Police are asking for the public's help as they continue to investigate.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or who may have video footage of the vehicles involved is asked to contact the New York State Police at 518-897-2000.

New York State Police were assisted at the scene by local fire and rescue departments, the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office, and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

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