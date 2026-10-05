Actress Leaves 63-Year-Old Show To Attend School In The Hudson Valley

An actress is leaving her popular show to attend college in the Hudson Valley.

She joins a growing list of celebrities who attended the college in Dutchess County.

General Hospital Star Leaves Show To Attend Vassar College

Bluesy Burke is a European-American child actress, known for portraying Charlotte Cassadine on the long-running ABC daytime soap opera General Hospital.

Producers have confirmed the 18-year-old left her role to attend Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, New York.

Burke filmed her final scenes in September 2026.

This story hits close to home for me. Not just because of the Vassar College connection. General Hospital is my mom's favorite show. She's watched it since she was a child.

Astrid Stawiarz, Getty Images Astrid Stawiarz, Getty Images

I have many memories of walking through my living room and seeing my mom watch her "story."

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I remember having a childhood crush on the actresses who played Brenda Barrett and Carly Corinthos/ Spencer and thinking Sonny and Jax were so cool.

Mark Mainz, Getty Images Mark Mainz, Getty Images

Or the time a cast member ended up on a family cruise and my mom was too starstruck to say hi. Teenage Bobby had no fear and went home to the actor to let him know my mom loves him!

Charlotte Cassadine Not Fully Written Out

Alberto E. Rodriguez, Getty Images Alberto E. Rodriguez, Getty Images

When speaking with my mom about Charlotte Cassadine leaving the show, she told me she hopes she comes back on her school breaks.

My mom will be happy to know that's exactly the case.

Charlotte Cassadine was written off the show to head to boarding school in Maine following a dramatic storyline.

Executive Producer Frank Valentini and Burke have confirmed that this is not a permanent goodbye.

She plans to reprise her role as Charlotte during school breaks and holidays.

Famous People Who Went To Vassar College

Burke joins a large list of famous people who attended Vassar College. Including: