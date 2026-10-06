Marist University Announces First Hudson Valley Hall of Fame Class

Marist University is launching its first-ever Athletics Hall of Fame, and the inaugural class is stacked with some of the most accomplished athletes, coaches, and contributors in Red Fox history.

Marist University Is Inducting Its First-Ever Hall Of Fame Class

Marist University Marist University

The six-member class includes a former NFL defensive end, an NBA All-Star, two decorated MAAC standouts, a championship-winning coach, and a longtime trustee whose behind-the-scenes work helped build the athletic facilities Marist uses today. The induction ceremony takes place Friday, October 23rd at the McCann Center as part of Homecoming and Reunion Weekend.

Here's a look at each inductee.

Here's Who Made It

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Rik Smits graduated from Marist in 1988 and became the program's first-ever NBA Draft selection when the Indiana Pacers took him second overall that same year. He set 25 school records during his career, led Marist to its first two NCAA Tournament appearances, and had his number retired.

His final college game saw him score 45 points, matching his uniform number.

Rachele Fitz is Marist women's basketball's all-time leader in points and rebounds. She was a three-time MAAC Player of the Year and two-time MAAC Tournament MVP, earned AP Honorable Mention All-America honors twice, and was the leading scorer and rebounder on the first MAAC team in history, men's or women's, to reach the NCAA Sweet Sixteen.

She is the only player in program history to have her number retired.

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Terrence Fede became Marist's first NFL Draft pick in 2014 when the Miami Dolphins selected him in the seventh round.

He holds the program's career and single-season records for sacks, was named the Pioneer Football League Defensive Player of the Year in 2013, and went on to play for the Dolphins, Bills, and Giants.

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Brian Giorgis coached Marist women's basketball from 2002 to 2023, winning a record 11 MAAC championships including nine consecutive from 2006 to 2014, 13 MAAC regular-season titles, and eight MAAC Coach of the Year awards.

In 2007, he became the first MAAC coach, men's or women's, to lead a team to the NCAA Sweet Sixteen, and finished his tenure with 463 wins.

Chris Tracz pitched for the Red Foxes from 2001 to 2005 and remains the program's all-time leader in wins, strikeouts, starts, complete games, and innings pitched. He later returned to Marist as pitching coach and then served as head coach for 13 seasons.

Jack Gartland is being recognized for his decades of leadership as a Marist trustee and his role in funding and shaping much of the athletic infrastructure on campus today, including the McCann Center, Gartland Athletic Commons, and McCann Baseball Field.

The induction ceremony is part of Homecoming and Reunion Weekend, October 23rd through 25th.

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