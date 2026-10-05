Longtime Hudson Valley resident Judge Judy is retiring after more than 30 years on television.

The longtime TV personality, whose real name is Judy Sheindlin, says her series "Judy Justice" will air its final episode in October.

Longtime Hudson Valley Resident Judge Judy Retires

Gabe Ginsberg, Getty Images Gabe Ginsberg, Getty Images

The 83-year-old announced last month that she's retired from on-camera appearances. Her retirement comes exactly 30 years to the day after her original landmark series, Judge Judy, first shook up daytime television in September 1996.

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For many years she called the Hudson Valley home. Maintaining a luxury home on Lake Oscawana in Putnam Valley.

Judge Judy is passing her courtroom television torch to her youngest son, former Putnam County District Attorney Adam Levy.

Former Putnam County District Attorney Taking Over For Judge Judy

Bryan Steffy, Getty Images Bryan Steffy, Getty Images

Judge Judy will remain involved as a producer of her son Adam Levy's new courtroom series, Adam's Law. The show made its national syndication premiere on September 14, 2026.

Levy is no stranger to TV or the legal system.

Levy graduated from Hofstra Law School in 1992. He started as a prosecutor in Suffolk County, and ultimately served two terms as the elected District Attorney of Putnam County, New York, from 2007 to 2015.

Levy has built up his TV presence by appearing as a panel judge on his mother’s streaming courtroom creations. Levy previously served as a judge on Tribunal Justice and Justice on Trial.

He says he "learned from the best" but notes his style is very different from his mother's legendary approach.

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iller agreed his Westchester County home office "does have that kind of vibe."

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