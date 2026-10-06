Hudson Valley, New York Father of Five Detained By ICE

A Hudson Valley man is in ICE custody and is facing a possible deportation.

The 35-year-old is described as a very orthodox anti-Israel protester living in Rockland County.

Rockland County Resident Facing Deportation To Israel

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Yehonatan Ovadia is a 35-year-old Israeli citizen, Satmar Hasidic religious teacher, and father of five who is currently detained in ICE custody.

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He's facing possible deportation to Israel following a dispute over his immigration status.

He moved from Israel to Rockland County in 2022 on a temporary religious worker visa.

Confessed To Ripping Down Israeli Flag In Ramapo, New York

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Ovadia previously pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct after being accused of taking down an Israeli flag outside Ramapo Town Hall during a 2023 protest.

He denied personally removing or destroying the flag but admitted to driving several participants to the protest.

After the legal settlement, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services denied Ovadia’s application to extend his religious worker visa.

The agency cited his disorderly conduct plea and allegations from a local police report stating he failed to cooperate by providing the names of other protesters.

In late August he was taken into custody by ICE. On Wednesday, an immigration judge denied him bail, ruling that he posed a flight risk.

Federal officials say he overstayed his authorization to remain in the U.S., while his attorneys argue his detention is connected to his political and religious views.

He remains in custody while his immigration proceedings continue.

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