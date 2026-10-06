Law and Order: SVU Films Milestone Episode At Historic Diner In The Hudson Valley

"Hollywood On The Hudson" strikes again.

A nearly 100-year diner in the Lower Hudson Valley served as a filming location for the 600th episode of Law and Order: SVU.

Law and Order: SVU Films Milestone Episode At Pleasantville Diner

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In late September, the Pleasantville Diner in Westchester County was used as a filming location for the 600th milestone episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Mariska Hargitay Spotted At Historic Lower Hudson Valley Diner

The production reportedly brought series star Mariska Hargitay to the Westchester restaurant, which has been a Westchester County staple since 1937.

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Filming happened between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22, at the diner located at Memorial Plaza right across from the Pleasantville Train Station.

The Village of Pleasantville and local police managed temporary traffic delays and public safety around Memorial Plaza during production.

When To Expect To See The Episode Featuring The Diner

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Season 28 of Law & Order: SVU is scheduled to premiere on October 8, 2026, at 9 p.m. on NBC.

The milestone 600th episode is scheduled to air on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 9:00 PM.

Christopher Meloni Returns

Cristopher Meloni may be in the milestone episode.

On the exact day production took place at the Pleasantville Diner, co-star Mariska Hargitay officially confirmed his return by posting behind-the-scenes photos from the set.

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She first shared a teaser photo pointing at Meloni's back with the caption "WHO DAT," followed by a smiling selfie of the two together celebrating the "Happy 600" milestone.

Diner Featured On Food Network, Jerry Seinfeld Show

The diner previously appeared in Jerry Seinfeld's Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee with Steve Martin in 2015.

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