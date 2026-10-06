Winter Arrives Early in Upstate New York With Snow

Winter is starting early in Upstate New York.

The Hudson Valley and Upstate New York have jumped from summer to fall, with snow falling and frost warnings.

Winter-Like Weather

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash white snow covered field and trees during daytime

Remember that rare 80-degree day in October? Well, Hudson Valley residents waking up on Tuesday are in for a rude awakening.

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As I type this, around 8 a.m., it's only 42 degrees in Poughkeepsie. And it's going to get colder!

The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for the Hudson Valley and Capital Region. It is in effect from late Tuesday until around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Overnight temperatures are expected to drop between 32 and 36 degrees, bringing the first widespread risk of frost this fall. High pressure moving into the area will create clear skies and calm winds, causing temperatures to drop rapidly overnight.

It's Already Snowed In Upstate New York

Whiteface Mountain via Instagram Whiteface Mountain via Instagram

It's only October, but winter just sent its first warning shot.

Whiteface Mountain in the Adirondack High Peaks Region saw its first snowflakes of the season Monday afternoon, with drivers heading up the Veterans Memorial Highway to the summit posting video to social media showing flurries passing by the castle-like ASRC Whiteface Mountain Field Station.

At 4,867 feet, Whiteface is the fifth-highest peak in New York State and home to the highest weather and atmospheric research station in the state.

Early snow at this elevation isn't shocking. Hikers have already been reporting icy conditions at the tops of the highest Adirondack peaks as overnight temperatures dip below freezing. But seeing flurries while fall foliage is still at or near peak color is a striking reminder that the seasons change very quickly.

The Dates When New York State Typically Sees Its 1st Snowstorm