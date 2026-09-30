New Rankings Determine The Best Places To Live In New York

Two major rankings named the best places to live in New York, and they couldn't have been less in agreement.

Stacker used data from Niche, weighing cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather, to rank the state's 25 best places to live.

U.S. News and World Report took a different approach, evaluating value, desirability, job market strength, and quality of life across 250 major cities nationwide.

These Are The Best Places To Live In New York State, And The Hudson Valley Makes The List

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The result? Two completely different lists.

Stacker's List

LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Places to Live in New York State Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in New York using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list. Gallery Credit: Stacker

U.S. News and World Report List

This list is completely different than Stacker's, and the Hudson Valley appears on the list several times.

These Are Now The 15 Best Places To Live In New York

Stacker's Top 25 Best Places To Live In New York

Stacker's list skews heavily toward Long Island and Westchester County, with a few Western New York surprises mixed in.

Great Neck Plaza topped the list at number one, followed by Jericho at two and Great Neck Gardens at three.

The Hudson Valley and surrounding region also made a strong showing. Piermont in Rockland County landed at number 23, while Ardsley and Bronxville in Westchester County came in at 20 and 21, respectively. Chappaqua, one of the most well-known communities in Westchester, ranked 17th.

Whether you're looking for top-rated schools, walkable neighborhoods, affordable housing, or all of the above, New York has something for nearly every lifestyle.

The Hudson Valley and Westchester County consistently punch above their weight on lists like these, offering quality of life that rivals anywhere in the state.

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