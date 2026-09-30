Upstate New York Lake Among Best In America For Swimming

If you're looking for the best lake swim in New York State, there's really only one answer.

Reader's Digest named Lake George one of the 26 best lakes for swimming in the entire country.

Upstate New York's Lake George Named One Of The Best Swimming Lakes In America

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It's the only body of water in New York to make the list.

To qualify, each lake had to offer easy access, clean water, and what the publication called "absolutely stunning" views. Lake George checked every box.

"Stretching 32 scenic miles from Lake George to Ticonderoga and cradled by emerald-green mountains, this sparkling lake is a swimmer's dream," Reader's Digest wrote about Lake George.

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Located in the Adirondacks in Warren County, Lake George is a roughly two-hour drive from the Hudson Valley and easily accessible from New York City. If you missed your chance to swim there this summer, bookmark this article and make a plan for the summer of 2027.

Lake George Is Also America's Cleanest Lake

The recognition is well earned. Lake George has been named the cleanest lake in America by A-Z Animals. Other publications have called it home to some of the bluest waters in the United States.

The lake's remarkable clarity comes from decades of conservation efforts and strict protections on the surrounding watershed.

Thomas Jefferson Once Praised Lake

Getty Images Thomas Jefferson

The lake's reputation goes back further than any of these modern rankings. In 1791, Thomas Jefferson visited Lake George and called it "the most beautiful water I ever saw."

More than 230 years later, it's hard to argue with him.

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