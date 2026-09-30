Upstate New York Is Home To Part Of North America’s Best Fishing Spot

An Upstate New York lake that's full of snakes was just named the best fishing spot in North America.

If you're a fisherman who hasn't made the trip to Lake Erie yet, this might be the nudge you needed.

New York Is Home To Part Of North America's Best Fishing Spot

John Moore, Getty Images John Moore, Getty Images

Lake Erie was just named North America's best fishing hotspot, topping a comprehensive regional index compiled by Hard Rock Bet that evaluated major bodies of water across the continent.

The lake scored 65.63 out of 100, outpacing every other destination by a significant margin, and the numbers behind that ranking are pretty staggering.

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According to the study, anglers logged 53,581 total catches on the index, tens of thousands more than the next closest location.

The lake recorded 3.49 catches per angler, and visitors gave it an average rating of 4.76 out of 5.

Photo by Federico Giampieri on Unsplash An adult and a child fishing with rods on a riverbank

The recognition doesn't stop there either. USA TODAY's 2026 10Best Readers' Choice Awards also voted Lake Erie the number one best lake in America.

Why Lake Erie Is So Good For Fishing

As the shallowest and warmest of the five Great Lakes, Lake Erie runs warmer than its neighbors, making it an exceptionally fertile breeding ground for freshwater fish.

It holds a massive percentage of the entire Great Lakes fish population and is globally known as the Walleye Capital of the World. Smallmouth bass, yellow perch, salmon, and trout are also abundant throughout the lake.

Photo by Mathieu Le Roux on Unsplash person holding black fishing rod

Beyond the fishing, the broader Lake Erie region is drawing crowds for its freshwater sandy beaches, coastal wineries, and an estimated 2,000 historic shipwrecks that make it a premier scuba diving destination as well.

The Six Most Snake-Infested Lakes In New York State

A different study recently determined that Lake Erie is home to more snakes than most lakes in the Empire State.

The Six Most Snake Infested Lakes In New York State A-Z Animals helped Hudson Valley Post determine the most snake-infested waters in New York State.

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