New York Has the Most Rat-Infested City in America

Rats are starting to invade homes in New York as the temperature drops.

A new report determined that New York deals with more rats than any other place in the nation.

Terminix Releases Top 50 Most Rodent-Infested Cities Report

Photo by Joshua J. Cotten on Unsplash a rat sitting on a piece of wood

Terminix's annual Top 50 Most Rodent-Infested Cities report was just released, and a spokesperson reached out to Hudson Valley Post with some troubling news for New Yorkers.

One spot in New York took the number one spot.

According to Terminix, New York City is the most rat-infested city in the United States.

"Several factors can influence where rodent pressure shows up from year to year," Board-Certified Entomologist and Technical Service Manager at Terminix Emory Matts stated. "Weather, drought, development, population shifts, and the availability of food and shelter can all play a role. Dry conditions can push rodents indoors in search of food and water, while milder falls and winters can extend breeding windows and allow populations to grow before colder weather arrives.

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The rankings are based on 2025 service data from more than 300 Rentokil-owned Terminix branches nationwide, where residents most frequently used rodent control services in 2025.

These findings are more alarming because of the time of year.

Photo by Nikolett Emmert on Unsplash a close up of a rat on a black surface

"The findings come as fall begins, when dropping temperatures can drive rodents indoors in search of food, water, and shelter," Terminix told Hudson Valley Post.

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These Hometowns In New York Are Full Of Rats

How To Protect Your Home From Rats In New York

Photo by fr0ggy5 on Unsplash a couple of mice eating seeds off of a table

Terminix also provided Hudson Valley Post with tips to protect your home from rats

Seal entry points: Inspect your foundation, garage, roofline, and utility penetrations for gaps or cracks. Seal openings with steel wool and caulk. Install door sweeps on all exterior doors.

Eliminate food access: Store dry goods in hard-sided containers, remove pet food bowls at night, and secure outdoor trash with tight-fitting lids.

Reduce shelter: Keep firewood stacked away from the home, trim shrubs and low branches back from the foundation, and clear debris piles where rodents can nest.

New York Is Also Infested With Bed Bugs

These 50 US Cities are Crawling with Bed Bugs Every year the pest control gurus at Orkin put together a list of the Top 50 Bed Bug Destinations in the United States. Which areas do you travel to that you should take extra care to watch out for these blood-sucking insects? Let's countdown to the most bed-bug-riddled city in the United States. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

New York State Is Crawling With Rats, 6 Cities Among Most Infested