The Hudson Valley’s “Best” Pizzeria Wants Review From Dave Portnoy

Pizza expert Dave Portnoy just stopped by several pizzerias in the Hudson Valley, but the region's "best" is calling for Portnoy to come visit.

Barstool Founder Brings One Bite Pizza Reviews To Hudson Valley

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Last weekend the Barstool Sports founder brought his famous One Bite Pizza Reviews tour to Dutchess County.

His now-famous "One Bite Reviews" started in Boston during a debate with a coworker. He agreed if you could only eat one food for the rest of your life, pizza would be the best choice.

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He then started reviewing pizza, which became quite popular including his catchphrase, "One bite. Everyone knows the rules."

During the last weekend of September 2026, Portney hit up three highly talked-about spots in Dutchess County.

Pipinelli's Pizza Parlor: Poughkeepsie

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His review for Pipinelli's Pizza Parlor is now out. He gave the pizzeria a 7.6 score, calling it solid, traditional football pizza with great crisp.

Hudson Valley residents are eagerly awaiting his other reviews.

The Hudson Valley's Best Pizzeria Feels Snubbed

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The "best" pizzeria in the Hudson Valley feels snubbed by Portnoy.

Cascarino's Pizzeria & Ristorante in Montgomery, New York, is the official 5-time winner of WPDH's Boris Show "Battle of the Best" for Best Pizza in the Hudson Valley.

The Orange County, New York pizzeria was named the Hudson Valley's best pizzeria in WPDH's latest listeners poll for the past three years, plus in 2022 and 2021.

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"Dave Portnoy was 30 minutes away from us today. let’s try to get him back into the beauuuutiful Hudson Valley," and operator of Cascarino's Pizzeria co-owner Anthony Cascarino wrote on Facebook.

Anthony also congratulated the Dutchess County pizzerias Portnoy reviewed.

"Congratulations!! You all have excellent pizza!! Buckle up - can’t wait to see your scores," he wrote.

Over 50 New York Pizzerias Ranked by Barstool's Dave Portnoy When it comes to amazing pizza you don't have to leave New York State. But where can you find the best slice?

Barstool's Dave Portnoy Finally Reviews Pizza From Mid-Hudson Barstool's Dave Portnoy finally came to the Mid-Hudson Region to give a "One Bite Review" on what he was told is "great pizza" from the Mid-Hudson Valley.