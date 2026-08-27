Missing Person In Hudson Valley Found In New York State Park

It started with a missing person report in the Hudson Valley and quickly turned into a major search involving multiple agencies, a drone, and rugged mountain terrain.

Thankfully, this one has a happy ending

Missing Person Found Safe In Hudson Highlands State Park After Multi-Agency Search

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A missing person search in the Hudson Valley ended Tuesday evening safely after a coordinated multi-agency effort located an individual who had wandered into Hudson Highlands State Park in Putnam County.

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The Village of Cold Spring Police Department responded just before 4 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report of a missing person believed to be in the area of the Pig Hill Inn on Main Street in Cold Spring. Officers canvassed the area and pulled Village security camera footage, which showed the individual walking north on Fair Street around 1 p.m.

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Cellular location data then suggested the person had entered Hudson Highlands State Park. From there, the search grew quickly.

Additional resources were brought in, including the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, a drone, and a utility terrain vehicle to help navigate the rugged terrain.

Trained negotiators and a search and rescue recovery team were also called in, with a staging area set up along Route 9D.

Missing Person Found

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The missing person was found around 7:30 p.m. First responders talked with the person before carefully assisting with a descent from the mountain.

No identifying information about the individual is being released out of respect for their privacy.

"If you or someone you know is experiencing thoughts of suicide or self-harm, please seek help immediately: CALL or TEXT 988 to reach the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline for confidential support from trained crisis counselors 24/7. You can also use the Crisis Text Line by texting NAMI to 741741. If someone is in immediate danger, CALL 911. You are not alone, and reaching out is a sign of strength," the Village of Cold Spring wrote in its press release about the search.

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