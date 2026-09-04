New York Car Scam Driving Your Insurance Rates Up

Governor Kathy Hochul is highlighting reform measures that crack down on a huge rise in staged auto crashes, which has led to a spike in auto insurance rates in New York State.

Hochul stood with prosecutors to announce that two New Yorkers are going to prison for staging three crashes on local highways in 2024 and collecting fraudulent insurance payouts for damage and injuries.

Two Brooklyn Men Sentenced For Staging Car Crashes On New York City Highways To Collect Fraudulent Insurance Payouts

Susan Watts/Office of Governor K Susan Watts/Office of Governor K

Two Brooklyn men are heading to prison for orchestrating a scheme where they deliberately caused car crashes on busy New York City highways, then collected fraudulent insurance payouts from the innocent drivers they targeted.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Jaime Huiracocha, 53, and Victor Murillo, 34, were sentenced this week after pleading guilty to charges related to three staged crashes between August and October 2024.

Why This Impacts All New Yorkers

Susan Watts/Office of Governor K Susan Watts/Office of Governor K

Governor Hochul used the announcement to highlight sweeping insurance fraud reforms secured in this year's state budget, including new criminal penalties targeting anyone who organizes a staged accident, tighter definitions of what constitutes a serious injury for damage claims, and a ban on insurance companies setting rates based on factors like zip code or education level.

"If you stage crashes, try to defraud or endanger New Yorkers, you will be held accountable," Hochul said.

Hochul's new measures make it easier to investigate and prosecute doctors, lawyers, drivers, and passengers all taking part in staged crashes, officials say.

She thinks this will lower the number of stagged crashes, resulting in insurance premiums dropping.

How The Scheme Worked

Susan Watts/Office of Governor K Susan Watts/Office of Governor K

Murillo was the designated crash driver. He would cut in front of unsuspecting motorists on highways and slam on his brakes, forcing a rear-end collision. In one instance, when a driver managed to brake in time, Murillo reversed and backed into the victim's car instead.

Huiracocha followed in a separate vehicle, directing Murillo on exactly when and how to cause each crash. After each collision, Murillo would quietly climb to the passenger seat and slip out into a waiting getaway car, leaving behind passengers who pretended to be injured.

Those passengers were then directed to visit specific medical clinics to file fraudulent injury claims.

Dashcam footage from at least two victims captured the scheme in action and proved critical to the investigation.

The Sentences

Photo by Tingey Injury Law Firm on Unsplash brown wooden tool on white surface

Huiracocha was sentenced to one to three years in prison. Murillo received two years. Two additional defendants are expected to be sentenced next month.

Update: These Are Now The Top 10 Most Stolen Cars In New York

Update: These Are Now The Top 10 Most Stolen Cars In New York The NICB reports vehicle theft rates continue to increase. These are the most common vehicles that are getting stolen.

The 15 Cars Or Trucks That Make New Yorkers The Most Angry

The 15 Cars Or Trucks That Make New Yorkers The Most Angry