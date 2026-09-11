New York Saw 8 Confirmed Tornadoes In A Single Day
It was a day of destruction in the Empire State.
Eight tornadoes have now been confirmed across New York from one day of severe storms. We've got all the confirmed details.
New York State Nears Tornado Record
This year has been one of the most active tornado seasons in New York history. Typically, New York averages only 9 to 10 tornadoes in an entire year.
8 Tornadoes Confirmed Across Upstate New York In One Day
In 2026, the National Weather Service has confirmed over 23 tornadoes! Eight of those happened in just one day!
The National Weather Service initially announced five tornadoes following the severe storms on September 2, 2026, but subsequent storm damage surveys raised that final count to eight confirmed tornadoes across the Empire State.
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The outbreak was fueled by a line of intense thunderstorms moving through unseasonably warm, humid air.
8 Tornadoes Tore Across New York In One Day
Below are all the details about every confirmed tornado across the state, including the strength and damage.
8 New York Tornadoes Confirmed From One Day Of Severe Storms
Thankfully, despite widespread tree damage and power outages, no injuries or fatalities were reported from any of these twisters.
What Is The Record For Tornadoes In One Year For New York State?
If you're wondering, the record for the most tornadoes in a single year in New York is 33 tornadoes, which was set in 2024.
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Gallery Credit: Stacker
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