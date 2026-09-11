New York Saw 8 Confirmed Tornadoes In A Single Day

It was a day of destruction in the Empire State.

Eight tornadoes have now been confirmed across New York from one day of severe storms. We've got all the confirmed details.

New York State Nears Tornado Record

Photo by Greg Johnson on Unsplash a lightning bolt hitting over a farm in the country

This year has been one of the most active tornado seasons in New York history. Typically, New York averages only 9 to 10 tornadoes in an entire year.

8 Tornadoes Confirmed Across Upstate New York In One Day

In 2026, the National Weather Service has confirmed over 23 tornadoes! Eight of those happened in just one day!

Getty Images Getty Images

The National Weather Service initially announced five tornadoes following the severe storms on September 2, 2026, but subsequent storm damage surveys raised that final count to eight confirmed tornadoes across the Empire State.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

The outbreak was fueled by a line of intense thunderstorms moving through unseasonably warm, humid air.

8 Tornadoes Tore Across New York In One Day

Below are all the details about every confirmed tornado across the state, including the strength and damage.

8 New York Tornadoes Confirmed From One Day Of Severe Storms

Thankfully, despite widespread tree damage and power outages, no injuries or fatalities were reported from any of these twisters.

What Is The Record For Tornadoes In One Year For New York State?

If you're wondering, the record for the most tornadoes in a single year in New York is 33 tornadoes, which was set in 2024.

Tornadoes In New York: These Counties See The Most Twisters

10 Costliest Tornadoes in US History

10 Costliest Tornadoes in US History When it comes to natural disasters in the United States, tornadoes are pretty spectacular. They're absolutely terrifying, deadlier than hurricanes and wildfires, and completely unpredictable. They're also some of the most awe-inspiring things to see in person. While they don't cost nearly as much as hurricanes and wildfires, they do get expensive in greatly localized areas. Here are the most expensive in US history. Gallery Credit: Kelso

LOOK: Counties with the longest life expectancy in New York