Nightmare: 5-Year-Old Put On Wrong School Bus In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley mother is calling out local school officials following a nightmare situation involving her 5-year-old.

Imagine waiting at your child's bus stop and finding out he isn't on the bus. That's what one Hudson Valley mom says happened.

A 5-Year-Old Was Put On The Wrong School Bus In Wallkill

Photo by Rafael Garcin on Unsplash Front view of a yellow school bus on a street

Elina Sanchez tells Hudson Valley Post that her five-year-old son was put on the wrong bus during his first days of kindergarten.

The Wallkill mother tells us that neither the school nor the bus company bothered to tell her. Her son is a kindergarten student at Ostrander Elementary School in the Wallkill Central School District.

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She says school staff put her son on the wrong bus at the end of the school day, and she only found out something was wrong when she was already standing at his normal bus stop waiting for him and the regular driver pulled up without her child on board.

Sanchez called the school immediately. According to her, they had no idea what was going on.

Don Murray, Getty Images Don Murray, Getty Images

She then called the bus company directly, where she was told her son would arrive in ten minutes. That ten minutes turned into nearly an hour of back-and-forth phone calls, with the bus company telling her "ten minutes" repeatedly before finally saying two minutes on the last call.

Sanchez told them she was giving them five more minutes before she called 911. Her son eventually made it home safely.

"It's a scare no parent wants to go through," Sanchez told Hudson Valley Post. "I have no trust in the school at all. The community has to be aware of the incompetence and negligence of the Wallkill Central School District as a unit."

Hudson Valley Post has reached out to the Wallkill Central School District for comment. This story will be updated if a response is received.

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