New York Pizzeria Named Second Best In The World By Italy

New York's pizza reputation is being recognized by Italy.

Italy's top pizza experts just released its Top 50 Pizza list. Every year, culinary experts from Italy rank the best pizza in the world as well as in the United States.

The Second Best Pizzeria In The World Is In New York

The 2026 edition of 50 Top Pizza, widely considered the world's most prestigious pizza ranking, just named its best pizzerias on the planet, and New York placed seven spots on the full world list, more than any other region.

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London's Napoli on the Road by Michele Pascarella took the top spot overall this year. The runner-up is right here in New York.

Una Pizza Napoletana Named Second Best Pizzeria In The World

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Una Pizza Napoletana, tucked into the Lower East Side at 175 Orchard Street, finished second in the world for 2026. Owner and pizzaiolo Anthony Mangieri has previously held the number one spot on this same list in 2022, 2024, and 2025.

Mangieri is widely regarded as a pioneer of Neapolitan-style pizza in the United States. What makes Una unusual is that he personally makes every ball of dough by hand, shapes every pizza, and bakes every pie himself.

The restaurant is not open unless he is there.

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Only three pizzas come out of the wood-fired oven at a time, and the menu is intentionally minimal, built around naturally-leavened pies complemented by house-made ice cream, seasonal sorbetto, and Italian wines.

Reservations open 14 days in advance at 9 a.m., and the restaurant is only open Thursday through Saturday.

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New York also picked up two special awards from the 50 Top Pizza organization this year. Audace in New York took home Best Cocktail List, and Stretch Pizza in New York was named One to Watch, the award given to an up-and-coming pizzeria generating serious buzz.

Italy's top pizza experts also ranked America's 50 best pizzerias, and New York dominated the list with 13 restaurants, including the No. 1 spot.

Italy Names 13 New York Pizzerias Among America's Best

Top 25 Pizza Places in the Hudson Valley (Local Favorites & Hidden Gems)

25 Best Hudson Valley Pizzerias Pizza is so many people's comfort food, especially New Yorkers.' We are lucky to have such a rich, diverse pizzeria selection here in the Hudson Valley, supported by both traditional and more trendy options. Each spot tells its own story, with its own menu full of local favorites and bestsellers. Below are 25 of the best choices when it comes to a quality, cheesy slice in the Hudson Valley area. Gallery Credit: Brandan Beatrice