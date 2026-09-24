Man Pleads Guilty In Broad Daylight Hudson Valley Killing

A Hudson Valley man has pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in connection with a fatal shooting in Rockland County.

Guilty Plea In Summer 2024 Fatal Shooting In Rockland County

Haverstraw Police Haverstraw Police

Yandie Martinez, 20, of Garnerville, New York, admitted to the July 2024 killing of Christian Alvarado.

“With this guilty plea, Yandie Martinez has no longer evaded justice and has finally taken responsibility for the senseless brazen daylight killing of Christian Alvarado," Rockland County DA Tom Walsh told Hudson Valley Post.

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On July 1, 2024, at approximately 4:00 p.m., officers from the Town of Haverstraw Police Department responded to reports of shots fired near Fairmont Avenue and West Street.

What Happened In July 2024

Haverstraw Police Haverstraw Police

Prosecutors say Martinez chased Alvarado following a dispute on Main Street in Haverstraw, opening fire on Alvarado's vehicle as he tried to drive away.

Authorities discovered Alvarado suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Nyack Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Police confirmed the two knew each other and had gotten into a disagreement on Main Street. Alvarado initiated a brief physical struggle in the street and then fled away from the on foot down West Street.

Martinez pulled out a loaded 9mm pistol and fired into Alvarado's car. He as hit on his left side; the bullet pierced his lung and heart, causing his death, police say.

Suspect Fled To South Carolina

Haverstraw Police Haverstraw Police

Following the shooting, Martinez fled to South Carolina, triggering a weeks-long multi-agency manhunt.

Week after the fatal shooting, on July 27, 2024, he was found at an Airbnb in Piedmont, South Carolina and taken into custody without incident.

Martinez faces 20 years in state prison when sentenced in December.

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