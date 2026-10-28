New York Flu Cases Quadruple As Season Starts Earlier

If you or others around you are getting sick, this could be why.

Flu season is starting much earlier than normal in New York State and the United States.

Flu Season Starts Early In New York

David McNew, Getty Images David McNew, Getty Images

The CDC says flu rates have been climbing since early September. The current positivity rate for influenza is 5.7 percent.

That may not sound like a big deal, but the CDC says it's 9.3 times higher than last year at this point. Health experts say we don't normally see rates like that until November or December, at the earliest.

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This dramatic shift highlights just how rapidly this season's H1N1 strain is spreading compared to the exceptionally slow start seen in 2025.

Spreading In New York

Mario Villafuerte, Getty Images Mario Villafuerte, Getty Images

The New York State Health Department says flu season is underway earlier than usual and the virus is already widespread across the Empire State.

As of Oct. 17, the latest date on record, New York State has 6,500 confirmed flu cases. That's nearly four times higher than last year.

Public health officials note that statewide influenza immunization rates are running lower than in previous years, contributing to the faster early-season spread. There are also concerns about the arrival of a new flu strain that current vaccines don't provide complete protection from.

Tim Boyle, Getty Images Tim Boyle, Getty Images

However, health experts still emphasize that the best way to protect yourself is to get a flu shot now because it takes two weeks to kick in.

10 Nasty Illnesses You'll See This Winter Across New York These illnesses will be at their peak this winter all across New York. Gallery Credit: Canva