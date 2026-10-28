Hudson Valley School Board Member Charged With Felony Assault At Culinary

A Hudson Valley school board member is accused of assaulting someone with a metal bottle. The school district is now reviewing whether she can remain on the board.

The altercation took place at the Culinary Institute of America campus in Hyde Park, New York.

Hyde Park School Board Member Arrested After Incident At Culinary Institute of America

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Hyde Park Central School District Board of Education trustee Cheryl Frazier-Woods, 62, was arrested and charged with second-degree felony assault after allegedly striking an individual in the mouth with a metal beverage thermos, causing substantial pain and injury.

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The alleged incident happened on Oct. 12. She was arraigned in Hyde Park Town Court late last week. She's set to appear in court on November 19th.

Hyde Park School District Responds

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In a letter to the community, Board President Michael Zagorski addressed families. Michael noted deep concern over the allegations, emphasizing that the district holds its elected officials to high standards of conduct.

He acknowledged that Frazier-Woods is presumed innocent as the legal process continues.

The district also announced that it is actively reviewing whether Frazier-Woods can legally continue to serve as a member of the Board of Education while facing felony charges.

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