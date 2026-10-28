FBI Investigates Top New York State Police Official After Raid

A high-ranking New York State Police official is suspended without pay, and the FBI is now investigating him.

One of the highest-ranking officials in the New York State Police has been suspended without pay, and the FBI has been asked to take over an investigation into him involving alleged sexually explicit images of children, but his family is pushing back hard, saying his accounts were hacked.

A High-Ranking New York State Police Official Has Been Suspended, And The FBI Is Now Investigating

New York State Police New York State Police

Lt. Col. Jared Duffy, who has been with the State Police since 2002 and was appointed Assistant Deputy Superintendent and Chief of Staff in October 2024, was suspended following a raid on his home in Colonie on October 20.

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The investigation was triggered by a tip sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding a long-dormant X, formerly Twitter, account linked to Duffy.

New York State Police requested that the FBI Albany Field Office take over the case, which the FBI confirmed receiving, though the agency declined to comment further on the active investigation.

His Family Says His Account Was Hacked

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A preliminary review of Duffy's electronic devices found no evidence of misconduct or child pornography. Duffy also reportedly passed a polygraph examination administered by State Police investigators.

No criminal charges have been filed against him.

Duffy's brother, Buffalo-based attorney Trevor Duffy, has been publicly vocal in his defense, saying that Jared's dormant X account and Yahoo email were hacked in late September by a coordinated operation that used the compromised accounts to promote illicit content without his brother's knowledge.

The State Police suspended Duffy without pay. The investigation was turned over to the FBI because of Duffy's senior role within the agency.

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