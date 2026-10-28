Two New York Waterfalls Make List of World’s Easiest to Visit

TLC taught us to not chase waterfalls, but if you don't want to follow their advice these waterfalls in New York are among the easiest in the world to chase.

New York State has two waterfalls on a new global ranking of the world's most accessible natural wonders, and one of them cracked the top five worldwide.

A new study from AllClear Travel Insurance ranked 129 of the world's best-known waterfalls on how easy they are to reach, factoring in trail distance, elevation gain, distance from the nearest airport, gradient, maximum elevation, and weather conditions.

New York Waterfall Just Ranked Fifth Easiest To Visit In The Entire World

Photo by mohammed hoque on Unsplash a river with a waterfall

The result is a Difficulty Score out of 100, with lower scores indicating easier access.

Cohoes Falls, located on the Mohawk River in the Capital Region just about nine miles from Albany International Airport, came in fifth easiest in the entire world with a score of 26.2 out of 100.

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The trail to reach the falls is just half a mile long with an elevation gain of only 102 feet, making it genuinely accessible for almost anyone.

Spring is the best time to visit, when snowmelt pushes water levels to their peak. In winter, the falls can partially or completely freeze over, which creates a stunning but completely different experience.

Because the water flow at Cohoes Falls is regulated for hydroelectric power, it can run low or completely dry in summer.

Niagara Falls

Photo by Rikin Katyal on Unsplash waterfalls under blue sky and white clouds during daytime

Niagara Falls also made the top 20, coming in at number 20 with a Difficulty Score of 32.5, not far behind Cohoes.

The United States dominated the overall rankings, claiming seven of the top 20 spots. Hawaii's Rainbow Falls took the number one spot globally with a score of 18.4, followed by Snoqualmie Falls in Washington State and Kravica Waterfall in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Here's the full top 20: Rainbow Falls, Hawaii; Snoqualmie Falls, Washington; Kravica Waterfall, Bosnia and Herzegovina; Iguazú Falls, Argentina; Cohoes Falls, New York; Augrabies Falls, South Africa; Bridalveil Fall, California and Mulafossur, Faroe Islands tied at seventh; Shoshone Falls, Idaho; Khone Phapheng Falls, Laos and Twin Falls, Canada tied at tenth; Yosemite Falls Lower, California; High Force, England; Aysgarth Falls, England; Rogie Falls, Scotland and Latak Waterfall, Malaysia tied at 15th; Nachi Falls, Japan; La Fortuna Waterfall, Costa Rica; Shannon Falls, Canada; and Niagara Falls rounding out the top 20.

6 Jaw Dropping Waterfalls To Visit This Summer In New York Gallery Credit: Brett Alan

Don't Overlook These Magnificent Upstate New York Waterfalls! There are too-many-to-count waterfalls scattered over the vast Upstate New York region. Most of them are hidden in woods and forests which are only infrequently stumbled upon by hikers and explorers. But there are some that need to be noted. Niagara Falls, of course, is the most famous waterfall in the world, so no need to highlight them here. But here is a starter list of a bunch of waterfalls, big and small, that you might want to put on your summer bucket list. They are all fun! Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio