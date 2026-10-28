How To Find: America’s Only Natural Eternal Flame Found In New York

Did you know that New York is home to the only natural eternal flame in the nation?

New York State has a lot of natural wonders, but this one is in a category entirely by itself.

New York Is Home To The Only Natural Eternal Flame In The United States

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Tucked inside a grotto behind a 35-foot waterfall in Chestnut Ridge Park in Orchard Park, just south of Buffalo, is the only natural eternal flame in the entire United States.

A small natural gas seep rich in methane, ethane, and propane escapes through cracks in ancient Devonian shale rock and burns continuously behind the waterfall, creating one of the most surreal and genuinely breathtaking sights in the state.

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The flame is just three to nine inches tall, but the effect it creates against the mist and the waterfall is something people drive hours to see.

It can occasionally get blown out by heavy spray or a strong gust of wind, which is why there's an unofficial hiker tradition: always carry a lighter, and relight it for the next person in line.

Here's How To See It

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Getting there requires a short but legitimately rugged hike of about 1.2 miles round trip through a hemlock ravine. The trail drops down roughly 132 wooden stairs into the gorge before requiring hikers to walk directly along a slippery shale creek bed to reach the grotto. Don't underestimate it.

Sturdy waterproof hiking boots with good tread are essential. Sneakers or sandals won't cut it.

The trailhead is off Chestnut Ridge Road in Orchard Park, with a free gravel parking lot that fits about 50 cars. No entry fees or permits are required.

The best time to visit is early spring, when snowmelt and rain feed a powerful waterfall that surrounds the flame with a diffused, glowing curtain of mist.

In summer, the waterfall sometimes dries to a trickle, and while the flame still burns, the fire-and-water effect is diminished.

Winter visits are possible, but the icy descent into the ravine is serious enough to require microspikes or crampons.

Eternal Flame Falls Eternal Flame Falls in Orchard Park, New York. Gallery Credit: Karolyi

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