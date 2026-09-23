The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) updated Hudson Valley Post about several "high-risk" sex offenders who recently moved.

Level 3 offenders and those designated as sexual predators must personally verify their addresses every 90 days with local law enforcement. Level-3 sex offenders are considered to have the highest risk of a repeat offense and are considered the greatest risk to the public, according to the New York State Sex Offender's Database.

Level-2 sex offenders have a medium risk of a repeat offense.

Level 1 sex offenders are considered to have the lowest risk of a repeat offense.

Got it. **Same exact order you provided**, just cleaned up into the three-line format. I won't reorder by level unless you specifically ask.

Ryan Miller

criminaljustice.ny.gov criminaljustice.ny.gov

Moved from Homeless, Ulster County to Ulster County Jail, 380 Boulevard, Kingston, NY 12401

Level 3 Sex Offender, Predicate Sex Offender

Parrish Leitos

criminaljustice.ny.gov criminaljustice.ny.gov

Moved from Dutchess County Jail, 150 North Hamilton Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 to 111 Brabrant, Kingston, NY 12401

Level 2 Sex Offender

Barry Hyman

criminaljustice.ny.gov criminaljustice.ny.gov

Moved from 75 Seminary Hill Rd, Carmel, NY 10512 to 927 State St, Room 205, Schenectady, NY 12307

Level 2 Sex Offender

Brian J White

criminaljustice.ny.gov criminaljustice.ny.gov

Moved from a non-NYS address to 67 Mountain Road, Stanfordville, NY 12581

Level 2 Sex Offender

Jamey Puente

criminaljustice.ny.gov criminaljustice.ny.gov

Moved from non-NYS address to 40 Sodom Rd, Brewster, NY 10509

Level 2 Sex Offender

Phillip Robson

criminaljustice.ny.gov criminaljustice.ny.gov

Moved from NYS DOCCS Woodbourne Correctional Facility, Pouch 1, Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788 to 55 W Merritt Blvd, Room 140, Fishkill, NY 12524

Level 2 Sex Offender

Nathan Holmes

criminaljustice.ny.gov criminaljustice.ny.gov

Moved from 15 Bathrick Farm Rd, Red Hook, NY 12571 to non-NYS address

Level 3 Sex Offender, Sexually Violent Offender and Predicate Sex Offender

Michael Day

criminaljustice.ny.gov criminaljustice.ny.gov

Moved from 751 Briggs Highway, Ellenville, NY 12428 to 222 Echo Pl, Apt. 4D, Bronx, NY 10457

Level 2 Sex Offender, Sexually Violent Offender and Predicate Sex Offender

Matthew Markey

criminaljustice.ny.gov criminaljustice.ny.gov

Moved from Dutchess County Jail, 150 North Hamilton Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 to 2060 Clove Road, Lagrangeville, NY 12540

Level 2 Sex Offender

Howard Petell

criminaljustice.ny.gov criminaljustice.ny.gov

Moved from 151 West 136th Street, New York, NY 10030 to 190 Fox Hollow Rd, Rhinebeck, NY 12572

Level 2 Sex Offender

Anthony Parker

criminaljustice.ny.gov criminaljustice.ny.gov

Moved from 33 Sandi Dr, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 to Dutchess County Jail, 150 North Hamilton Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Level 3 Sex Offender

Alexander R Carr

criminaljustice.ny.gov criminaljustice.ny.gov

Moved from Unknown to 426 Main St, Room 35, Beacon, NY 12508

Level 3 Sex Offender

John Dewoody

criminaljustice.ny.gov criminaljustice.ny.gov

Moved from 3 Appleblossom Ln, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533 to 457 Hervey St Road, Cornwallville, NY 12418

Level 3 Sex Offender, Sexually Violent Offender

Orion McLeod

criminaljustice.ny.gov criminaljustice.ny.gov

Moved from 1061 Development Ct, Kingston, NY 12401 to 33 Catherine Ln, Room 219, Ulster Park, NY 12487

Level 2 Sex Offender, Sexually Violent Offender

Robert Greene

criminaljustice.ny.gov criminaljustice.ny.gov

Moved from 5 Lakeside Rd 173, Newburgh, NY 12550 to 1158A Union Ave, Newburgh, NY 12550

Level 2 Sex Offender

Keith Gibbs

criminaljustice.ny.gov criminaljustice.ny.gov

Moved from Orange County Jail, 110 Wells Farm Road, Goshen, NY 10924 to 5516 US 9W, Apt. 127, Marlboro, NY 12542

Level 2 Sex Offender

William O Smith

criminaljustice.ny.gov criminaljustice.ny.gov

Moved from 190 Fox Hollow Rd, Rhinebeck, NY 12572 to 169 Second Ave, Albany, NY 12202

Level 2 Sex Offender

Nathan Villarreal

criminaljustice.ny.gov criminaljustice.ny.gov

Moved from 8 Rose St, Apt. 2NS, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 to Dutchess County Jail, 150 North Hamilton Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 1260

Level 2 Sex Offender

Amaury Peral

criminaljustice.ny.gov criminaljustice.ny.gov

Moved from 41 Dunning Road, Room 120, Middletown, NY 10940 to Homeless in Vehicle, 41 Dunnon Road, Middletown, NY 10940

Level 3 Sex Offender

Brian Long

criminaljustice.ny.gov criminaljustice.ny.gov

Moved from Kingston, NY 12401 to 33 Catherine Lane, Room 203, Ulster Park, NY 12487

Level 3 Sex Offender, Sexually Violent Offender

William Beach

criminaljustice.ny.gov criminaljustice.ny.gov

Moved from non-NYS address to 24 Yellow City Rd, Amenia, NY 12501

Level 2 Sex Offender

Carlos Liquet

criminaljustice.ny.gov criminaljustice.ny.gov

Moved from 6 E Main St #2, Port Jervis, NY 12771 to 215 West Main St, Port Jervis, NY 12771

Level 2 Sex Offender

Jason A Caskey

criminaljustice.ny.gov criminaljustice.ny.gov

Moved from 563 State Route 211, Middletown, NY 10940 to 10 Church Ave, Apt. 4, Roscoe, NY 12776

Level 2 Sex Offender

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