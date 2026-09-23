23 Hudson Valley Sex Offenders Move In New York
The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) updated Hudson Valley Post about several "high-risk" sex offenders who recently moved.
Level 3 offenders and those designated as sexual predators must personally verify their addresses every 90 days with local law enforcement. Level-3 sex offenders are considered to have the highest risk of a repeat offense and are considered the greatest risk to the public, according to the New York State Sex Offender's Database.
Level-2 sex offenders have a medium risk of a repeat offense.
Level 1 sex offenders are considered to have the lowest risk of a repeat offense.
Got it. **Same exact order you provided**, just cleaned up into the three-line format. I won't reorder by level unless you specifically ask.
Ryan Miller
- Moved from Homeless, Ulster County to Ulster County Jail, 380 Boulevard, Kingston, NY 12401
- Level 3 Sex Offender, Predicate Sex Offender
Parrish Leitos
- Moved from Dutchess County Jail, 150 North Hamilton Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 to 111 Brabrant, Kingston, NY 12401
- Level 2 Sex Offender
Barry Hyman
- Moved from 75 Seminary Hill Rd, Carmel, NY 10512 to 927 State St, Room 205, Schenectady, NY 12307
- Level 2 Sex Offender
Brian J White
- Moved from a non-NYS address to 67 Mountain Road, Stanfordville, NY 12581
- Level 2 Sex Offender
Jamey Puente
- Moved from non-NYS address to 40 Sodom Rd, Brewster, NY 10509
- Level 2 Sex Offender
Phillip Robson
- Moved from NYS DOCCS Woodbourne Correctional Facility, Pouch 1, Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788 to 55 W Merritt Blvd, Room 140, Fishkill, NY 12524
- Level 2 Sex Offender
Nathan Holmes
- Moved from 15 Bathrick Farm Rd, Red Hook, NY 12571 to non-NYS address
- Level 3 Sex Offender, Sexually Violent Offender and Predicate Sex Offender
Michael Day
- Moved from 751 Briggs Highway, Ellenville, NY 12428 to 222 Echo Pl, Apt. 4D, Bronx, NY 10457
- Level 2 Sex Offender, Sexually Violent Offender and Predicate Sex Offender
Matthew Markey
- Moved from Dutchess County Jail, 150 North Hamilton Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 to 2060 Clove Road, Lagrangeville, NY 12540
- Level 2 Sex Offender
Howard Petell
- Moved from 151 West 136th Street, New York, NY 10030 to 190 Fox Hollow Rd, Rhinebeck, NY 12572
- Level 2 Sex Offender
Anthony Parker
- Moved from 33 Sandi Dr, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 to Dutchess County Jail, 150 North Hamilton Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
- Level 3 Sex Offender
Alexander R Carr
- Moved from Unknown to 426 Main St, Room 35, Beacon, NY 12508
- Level 3 Sex Offender
John Dewoody
- Moved from 3 Appleblossom Ln, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533 to 457 Hervey St Road, Cornwallville, NY 12418
- Level 3 Sex Offender, Sexually Violent Offender
Orion McLeod
- Moved from 1061 Development Ct, Kingston, NY 12401 to 33 Catherine Ln, Room 219, Ulster Park, NY 12487
- Level 2 Sex Offender, Sexually Violent Offender
Robert Greene
- Moved from 5 Lakeside Rd 173, Newburgh, NY 12550 to 1158A Union Ave, Newburgh, NY 12550
- Level 2 Sex Offender
Keith Gibbs
- Moved from Orange County Jail, 110 Wells Farm Road, Goshen, NY 10924 to 5516 US 9W, Apt. 127, Marlboro, NY 12542
- Level 2 Sex Offender
William O Smith
- Moved from 190 Fox Hollow Rd, Rhinebeck, NY 12572 to 169 Second Ave, Albany, NY 12202
- Level 2 Sex Offender
Nathan Villarreal
- Moved from 8 Rose St, Apt. 2NS, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 to Dutchess County Jail, 150 North Hamilton Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 1260
- Level 2 Sex Offender
Amaury Peral
- Moved from 41 Dunning Road, Room 120, Middletown, NY 10940 to Homeless in Vehicle, 41 Dunnon Road, Middletown, NY 10940
- Level 3 Sex Offender
Brian Long
- Moved from Kingston, NY 12401 to 33 Catherine Lane, Room 203, Ulster Park, NY 12487
- Level 3 Sex Offender, Sexually Violent Offender
William Beach
- Moved from non-NYS address to 24 Yellow City Rd, Amenia, NY 12501
- Level 2 Sex Offender
Carlos Liquet
- Moved from 6 E Main St #2, Port Jervis, NY 12771 to 215 West Main St, Port Jervis, NY 12771
- Level 2 Sex Offender
Jason A Caskey
- Moved from 563 State Route 211, Middletown, NY 10940 to 10 Church Ave, Apt. 4, Roscoe, NY 12776
- Level 2 Sex Offender
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