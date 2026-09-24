What Ringo Starr Will Likely Eat This Weekend In Upstate New York

Legendary Beatle Ringo Starr is heading to the Hudson Valley this week, but it's his eating habits that are going viral.

Former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr brings his All Starr Band to Bethel Woods this Friday, September 25, but wait until you hear what he’s eating backstage!

Ringo Starr Is Playing Bethel Woods. Here's What His Favorite Sandwich Has To Do With It

Kevin Winter, Getty Images Kevin Winter, Getty Images

One of the last surviving Beatles is coming to the Hudson Valley next week, and we now know exactly what he eats before a show.

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The 86-year-old rock icon revealed he has eaten the exact same two-ingredient sandwich for decades: plain goat cheese on bread.

A resurfaced clip from a 2021 appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" has gone viral, with Ringo revealing his go-to sandwich is about as simple as it gets: goat cheese on bread.

Kevin Winter, Getty Images Kevin Winter, Getty Images

No meat, no condiments, no frills.

Why Goat Cheese & Bread?

Why? Because Ringo insists cow milk molecules are simply too big for the human body, but goat molecules are the perfect size!

Photo by Margaret Jaszowska on Unsplash white and blue round container on white textile

"I don't eat anything from the cow because the molecules are so big," Ringo told Colbert. "Have you seen a cow? The molecules are so big. And that's why if you drink a glass of milk, you're full. With a goat, it's a good size for our bodies."

Scientists might disagree with his molecular theory, but there is something to the goat milk difference. Research shows goat milk generally contains smaller fat globules than cow milk and differs in protein composition, which may make it easier to digest for some people.

The sandwich has developed a life of its own online, with food creators recreating it and fans debating whether it should be toasted, grilled, or topped with tomato and shallot.

Photo by Zoe Richardson on Unsplash white round food on gray tray

For what it's worth, Ringo has been eating this same simple sandwich for decades and is still taking the stage at 86. Maybe he's onto something.

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band perform at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel on Friday at 7 p.m. He'll be joined by All Stars Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart, Gregg Bissonette, and Buck Johnson.

Tickets for Friday's show at Bethel Woods are available now. I'll be there with the WPDH crew before the show starts. Stop by and say hi! Extra credit if you show me your goat cheese sandwich.

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