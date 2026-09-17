Harry Potter Star Spotted All Over The Hudson Valley, New York

The star of Harry Potter was just spotted in the Hudson Valley. We found out where and why.

It appears that Hollywood On The Hudson is striking again.

Daniel Radcliffe Filming In Rockland County

Craig Barritt, Getty Images Craig Barritt, Getty Images

Daniel Radcliffe recently filmed scenes in Rockland County for the NBC comedy series The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins.

Radcliffe stars alongside Tracy Morgan, who plays a disgraced former NFL player trying to rebuild his life. Radcliffe plays Arthur Tobin, a disgraced, award-winning documentary filmmaker whom Reggie Dinkins (Tracy Morgan) hires to help rehab his image and reclaim his football legacy.

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The filming took place on Thursday in the village of Nyack, along Front Street, between Fifth and Sixth Avenues and at St. Ann’s School on Jefferson Street.

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Season 1 premiered in January 2026. Thanks to high ratings and critical acclaim, NBC renewed the mockumentary for Season 2.

Show Has Filmed All Over The Hudson Valley

Amy Sussman, Getty Images Amy Sussman, Getty Images

The current scenes being filmed in the Hudson Valley are for this second season of the comedy. Production has utilized the Lower Hudson Valley.

Known filming locations across the Hudson Valley include:

Carmine's Italian Deli & Cafe: Elmsford, New York

The local deli was transformed into "Salami Joe's" for a scene where Tracy Morgan's character comes in to grab food.

Zuppa Cafe: Yonkers, New York

The Italian eatery was completely re-themed and transformed into a restaurant called "The Tuscan Grape" for the show.

The Wedge Sandwich Shop: Yonkers, New York

Production crews filmed scenes at this shop located on Warburton Avenue.

Lionsgate Studios: Yonkers, New York

The show utilizes the massive, modern Lionsgate Studio complex in Yonkers for its primary soundstage and indoor set needs.

Additional street scenes and drive-by shots have been filmed throughout the public roads surrounding the Yonkers area

Season 2 of The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins is scheduled to premiere on November 2, 2026, on NBC and stream the next day on Peacock.

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