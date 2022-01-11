Massive Hudson Valley Studio May Turn New York Into ‘Hollywood’
A new film and TV studio in the Hudson Valley is expected to turn the Hudson Valley into California.
In early 2020 Hudson Valley Post reported a $100 million film and television production complex was coming to the Lower Hudson Valley which should create over 800 jobs.
In September 2019, it was announced Lionsgate Films is building a $100 million film and television production complex. The studio was approved in February 2020 in connection with the $60 million first phase of the studio complex.
"This is a game-changer for the City of Yonkers and is a testament to the ongoing revitalization of our waterfront," Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said when the news initially broke about the studio. "Yonkers already hosts dozens of on-location shoots every year with film days tripling over the last five years, so building a permanent sound stage here makes perfect sense."
The massive film and television production complex is located on the parking lot of the iPark Hudson complex, within walking distance of the Metro-North train station in Yonkers.
The 109,000-square-foot project will include 70,000 square feet of studio space and nearly 40,000 square feet for ancillary spaces.
The studio officially opened on Tuesday and it's even bigger than imagined. Lionsgate Studios Yonkers is actually a $500 million campus and is bigger than anything available in New York City, the New York Times reports.
Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said this makes Yonkers "the Burbank of New York."
The studio has 11 soundstages, an editing room and two screen rooms.
“We are going to be Hollywood on the Hudson,” Spano told the New York Times.
Great Point Studios, which created Lionsgate Studios Yonkers, also has a deal in place to build a second studio in Yonkers, which will have eight more soundstages, according to the New York Times.
The combined soundstage will make it the biggest in the Northeast.
