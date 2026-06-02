New York Coffee Recall Upgraded To Highest Warning Level

The FDA announced a huge coffee recall that impacts countless New Yorkers.

The FDA classified the Recall as Class 1, which means the products can cause serious adverse health consequences or death.

Class 1 Coffee Recall In New York

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SKS Copack issued the recall for latte and cappuccino powders distributed to cafes, restaurants, and stores across New York.

The recalled dry milk powder mixes were sold under brands like Royal Gold, Boba Time, Fanla, Denda, and Angel Specialty Products

Recalled Due To Possible Salmonella Contamination

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Officials say the recall was issued after routine product testing tested positive for Salmonella.

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Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections. Vulnerable people are most at risk.

Other symptoms include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

"In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis," the FDA states.

The complete breakdown of the affected items includes:

Angel Specialty Products

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Matcha Green Tea (4/3#): Item BIC3010 , Lots 20260224 / 20260424, Best By 25-Aug-2027 / 23-Oct-2027.



Taro (4/3#): Item BIC3014 , Lot 20260224, Best By 25-Aug-2027.



Caramel Latte (4/3#): Item BIC3001 , Lot 20260414, Best By 13-Oct-2027.



Coconut (4/3#): Item BIC3013 , Lot 20260415, Best By 14-Oct-2027.



Horchata (4/3#): Item BIC3018 , Lots 20260414 / 20260424, Best By 13-Oct-2027 / 23-Oct-2027.



Vanilla Smoothie Base (4/3#): Item BIC3019 , Lot 20260413, Best By 12-Oct-2027.



White Chocolate (4/3#): Item BIC3020 , Lot 20260327, Best By 25-Sep-2027.



Milk Tea (15/3#): Item BIC3017 , Lot 20260224, Best By 25-Aug-2027.



Strawberry Soft Serve (10/2#): Item SS115, Lot 20260414, Best By 13-Oct-2027.

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Royal Gold

French Vanilla Cappuccino (6/2#): Item CFC1000 , Lot 20260416, Best By 15-Oct-2027.



Dutch Mocha Cappuccino (6/2#): Item CFC2000, Lot 20260303, Best By 1-Sep-2027.

Boba Time

Italian Yogurt Powder (5/3.5#): Item BT360 , Lot 20260216, Best By 17-Aug-2027.



Coconut Powder (5/3.5#): Item BT370 , Lot 20260428, Best By 27-Oct-2027.



Pistachio Powder (5/3.5#): Item BT371, Lot 20260219, Best By 20-Aug-2027.

Fanale & Denda

Fanale Ube-Taro (10/2#): Item FN1000 , Lot 20260223, Best By 24-Aug-2027.

Denda Milk Ice Cream Mix (12/1KG): Item SS500, Lot 20260403, Best By 2-Oct-2027.

All should immediately throw out the impacted products or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

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