Tornadoes, Severe Storms, Dirty Rain Target New York Today

Rain mixed with wildfire smoke is about to blanket the region, bringing so-called "dirty rain." On top of that, severe thunderstorms and tornadoes are possible.

A serious severe weather threat is bearing down on a large chunk of New York State on Saturday

Severe Thunderstorm Threat Covers Much Of New York State Through Sunday Morning, Tornadoes Possible

NWS NWS

Both the National Weather Service and local emergency officials want you paying close attention.

The National Weather Service has issued an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms across the following counties through Sunday, July 19 at 7 a.m.:

Albany,

Dutchess,

Franklin,

Fulton,

Greene,

Hamilton,

Herkimer,

Lewis,

Montgomery,

New York City,

Nassau,

Putnam,

Rockland,

Orange

Schenectady,

Schoharie,

St. Lawrence,

Ulster,

Westchester.

What The National Weather Service Is Warning About

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The NWS says scattered to numerous severe storms are possible across the region, and they aren't pulling any punches about what those storms could bring.

"Scattered to numerous severe storms containing damaging winds, severe hail, and/or tornadoes may occur. Flooding, high winds that blow objects around, downed trees, and power outages will be possible," the NWS warns.

Orange County Emergency Management, which is actively working alongside the National Weather Service to monitor conditions, says showers, thunderstorms, large hail, damaging wind gusts, flash flooding, and even an "isolated tornado" are possible today.

What You Should Do

Photo by Greg Johnson on Unsplash a large tornado is coming down the road

If you have time, before the storm, secure any loose outdoor items that could become projectiles in high winds and be ready to move indoors quickly the moment threatening weather approaches.

Once the storms start, stay inside. The National Weather Service is clear on this: if you can hear thunder, you are already close enough to the storm to be struck by lightning.

If you find yourself stuck outside when a storm hits, find a low spot away from trees, fences, and poles and stay there until it passes.

If You Have To Drive

Photo by Wes Warren on Unsplash a car driving through a flooded street

The National Weather Service has specific guidance for anyone who must be on the road today. Keep both hands on the wheel at all times in case of sudden gusty winds. Slow down on wet pavement. Be prepared for your visibility to drop fast in heavy rain and never cross a flooded roadway.

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