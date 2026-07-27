New York Warns About Scams After Deadly Earthquakes

There are many ways New Yorkers can help out earthquake victims, but watch out for scams.

The June 24, 2026 Venezuela earthquakes were a catastrophic pair of back-to-back seismic events that struck north-central Venezuela, resulting in over 5,500 confirmed deaths and over 16,700 injuries. Between 29,500 and 50,000 remain missing.

New Resources For New Yorkers Who Want To Help

Jesus Vargas, Getty Images Jesus Vargas, Getty Images

It's been one month since the devastating earthquakes, and thousands of Venezuelan families, many with ties to New York, continue to grapple with unimaginable loss and uncertainty.

Governor Hochul launched a new website with resources for New Yorkers who want to help out in the aftermath of the Venezuelan earthquakes.

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“One month after the devastating earthquakes, thousands of Venezuelan families, including many here in New York, are still grappling with unimaginable loss and uncertainty,” Governor Hochul said. “I encourage New Yorkers to continue showing the generosity that defines our state by supporting trusted humanitarian organizations providing relief on the ground. If you choose to donate, please rem remain vigilant against scams, ensuring every dollar reaches the people and communities who need it most.”

Edilzon Gamez, Getty Images Edilzon Gamez, Getty Images

The website helps New Yorkers donate to several recovery and relief organizations including:

Hispanic Federation – Ayuda a los Pueblos: Venezuela Disaster Relief

Aid for LIFE – Venezuela Earthquake Emergency Relief Fund

Casa de Venezuela Orlando – Emergency Relief Response

World Central Kitchen - Venezuela Emergency Food Relief

Avoid Scams

The website also offers critical information and tips about avoiding scams and frauds, as predators frequently look to take advantage of disaster relief efforts.

Jesus Vargas, Getty Images Jesus Vargas, Getty Images

"Anytime disasters occur, scam artists prey on individuals looking to help. The earthquakes in Venezuela provide an opportunity for fraudsters to set up fake charities or pose as compelling disaster victims. Others design websites to mimic a legitimate charity’s official site to steal unsuspecting donors' money and/or personal information," Hochul's office told Hudson Valley Post.

Tips include:

Verify the request:

Be aware of fake charities:

Research the charity:

Resist high-pressure tactics:

Keep personal information private:

Ask how your money will be spent:

Donate by check or credit card

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