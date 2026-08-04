New York State Is Home To 4 Of The Most ‘Scenic’ Roads in America

You must travel these New York roads that are considered the "most scenic" roads in America.

Microsoft News recently released a list of "Scenic drives in America you should try this summer." The organization highlights 40 scenic routes across the United States. The goal was to help people enjoy a short road trip in their state when traveling far isn't an option.

With the prices of gas, hotels, and airfare skyrocketing, a day trip close to home does sound perfect!

Palisades Scenic Byway

In New York, Microsoft News highlights the Palisades Scenic Byway as the most scenic drive in New York. The Palisades Scenic Byway, which is found in New York and New Jersey, features 19 "stunning miles" featuring the "500-foot-tall Palisades Cliffs."

Microsoft News also highlights traveling north on the Palisades Interstate Parkway to enjoy amazing views along the Hudson River.

The Palisades Interstate Parkway is a designated State Scenic Byway, according to the New York State Department of Transportation. Officials call is a unique scenic byway corridor, historic parkway, and major transportation facility.

The parkway was completed nearly 50 years ago, and much of the original parkway remains intact. Over 6.5 million vehicles travel over it each year, taking in sites such as stone arched bridges, the

"To this day, the parkway retains much of its historic and natural integrity, and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and as a national landmark," the New York State Department of Transportation states.

You won't have to leave the Empire State if you're looking for more scenic roads.

Cayuga Lake Scenic Byway, New York

Love Exploring named Cayuga Lake Scenic Byway as one of "America's Most Scenic Roads."

The 86-mile road follows Cayuga Lake, passing state parks, villages and even a wildlife refuge.

Lincoln Highway

Timeout highlights one road in New York in its "The best road trips in the US" article.

The Lincoln Highway runs coast to coast. From Times Square in New York City to Lincoln Park in San Francisco. It was the first road for cars to travel across the United States.

Lincoln Highway was constructed in 1912. In 1928, the highway was realigned to include 14 states, including New York.

Hawk's Nest, Orange County, New York

Josh Hersch/Youtube Josh Hersch/Youtube

Hawks Nest is a very popular road for motorcyclists. The snake-like route along the Delaware River offers breathtaking views and has been featured in many car commercials

While doing research for this article, I read countless articles about the most scenic drives in America. I was surprised no one mentioned Hawk's Nest.

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Then Thrillist came to the rescue with their article titled "The Best Scenic Drive in Every State."

"Take Route 97 out of Port Jervis, and your next 90 minutes will be filled with an impossibly beautiful series of bends abutted by sheer rock faces on one side and a steep drop overlooking the Delaware River on the other," Thrillist Travel states about Hawk's Nest.

Hawk's Nest is a scenic location just outside Port Jervis. It gets its name because hawks nest in the area.

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If you do take a drive around Hawk's Nest, be sure to be extra careful. Hudson Valley Post has reported on a number of accidents there, and recently a truck nearly drove off the mountain. Those photos are below:

Truck Nearly Drives Off Mountain Into River in Hudson Valley A truck driver is lucky to be alive after a truck struck a wall and nearly drove off a mountain.

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